Onam 2017: Best Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp status and Quotes To Send Your Malayali Friends

The people of Kerala celebrate the ten-day festival with many fun-filled, cultural activities which include the Pookalams (making floral carpets for all ten days), Tug of War, Puli Kali (tiger dance), Valam Kali (snake boat races) and more.

Onam is Kerala’s most awaited harvest festival, which is also a unique one that celebrates the visit of King Mahabali, the Asura King who is believed to have been a most loved, popular ruler during whose reign there was happiness, justice, and prosperity in every home. The people of Kerala celebrate the ten-day festival with many fun-filled, cultural activities which include the Pookalams (making floral carpets for all ten days), Tug of War, Puli Kali (tiger dance), Valam Kali (snake boat races) and more.

The most sacred day is Thiruvonam which means ‘Sacred Onam’ and this year, it falls on September 4, which also means it is the day when you can send Onam wishes to your Malayali friends.

To wish your Malayali friends on the occasion of Onam, check out these text messages, WhatsApp statuses, Onam wishes and quotes:

1. May the Colors and Lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and prosperity.

2. Happy and loving Onam wishes to you and your family as you celebrate this day with your loved ones.

3. May your home be blessed with Prosperity and Good Fortune on this occasion of Onam.

4. If you want to greet in Malayalam, you can write: ‘Snehavum aishwariyavum niranja Onaashamsakal’ which means ‘Loving and Prosperous Onam wishes to you all.”

5. Want to try out another Onam greeting in Malayalam? This can be as follows: ‘Elaavarkum hridayam niranja Onaashamsakal’ which means ‘With all my heart, I send you my sincere heartfelt Onam greetings’

6. Another cheerful Onam greeting you can surprise your Malayali friends with:

‘Veendum oru Onam koodi, Anandam niranja oru Onam aashamsikunnu’ which means ‘Another Onam is here with us again, let us rejoice and wish all a very Happy Onam’

7. May the festival of Onam bring happiness and prosperity to your home.

8. Golden Onam greetings to all – may there be Happiness and Prosperity in every home.

9. Keep the spirit of Onam shining in your hearts and homes. Happy Onam!

10. A life filled with prosperity, happiness, and abundance – this is my wish for you and your loved ones as you celebrate Onam today.

Besides the messages shared above, you can also share these peppy Onam wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages with your friends as these are popular on social media and Pinterest: