Of home and longing

In Mumbai’s Kamathipura, home to tens of thousands of sex workers, the first of the 14 lanes dividing its differing blocks belongs to transgender people. Make no mistake, the word ‘transgender’ in Kamathipura, as elsewhere in India, means transgender women—or not (just like the country’s census, which in 2011, put the population of transgender people at almost half a million, no mention of male or female). In Anosh Irani’s new novel, The Parcel, mostly set in Lane No. 1, or the Hijra House of Kamathipura, the focus is on hijras, transgender women who don’t consider themselves women.

Sexual identity is at the core of The Parcel. The hijra, Madhu, a 40-year-old sex worker-turned-wedding dancer-turned-beggar, is a mirror to the mind and mass of Kamathipura in the book, Mumbai-born Irani’s third novel after the acclaimed Dahanu Road in 2010.

Ten-year-old Madhu is “found out” in his school classroom, as he is on his way to the blackboard to spell a word. A classmate calls out: “He walks like a girl.” Instead of writing the letters on the blackboard, he sees the writing on the wall: his future. Physical and emotional violence follows in the school. It’s his own family’s betrayal, however, that hits Madhu hard. When his parents, busy showering love on their second child, a boy, are unable to accept his new sexual identity, Madhu walks out.

The Hijra House, “the unofficial womb for members of the third gender”, welcomes Madhu with open arms. Like her new roommates Bulbul, Devyani, Roomali and Sona, Madhu finds a home, but not freedom. Respected in myths and mansions as spies and confidantes, hijras have, over the years, sought a course to exercise choice, but have instead become a commodity.

After nearly three decades of being a tool in prolonging others’ political and business interests, Madhu is now looking at an endgame in disgrace when she is once again entrusted with a ‘parcel’. In Kamathipura, a parcel is a fresh female victim of trafficking. And Madhu is a veteran handler, who prepares the parcel for ‘delivery’. Kintal, the newly-arrived girl from Nepal, begins her journey into the new world under the watchful eyes of Madhu. In The Parcel, that watching turns inwards for Madhu, who sees her own journey in the little girl’s slow progress.

From a bridge near the Hijra House, Madhu often looks at her own home, located a stone’s throw from Kamathipura, watching her parents and brother. It’s those searching eyes that carry the novel on its passage to yonder, from sadness to somewhere safe, where families treat their children—all of them—as their own. The Parcel, in that respect, plays out like a documentary, Kamathipura serving at once as a place of “haunting and inspiration” to the author.

The novel is an important literary work that places the pain and suffering of transgenders in India in the mainstream discourse. With realty merchants prowling the lanes of Kamathipura to build skyscrapers over the foundation of human misery, the novel will be the only document left in the future to peep into the past. These days, volunteers take visitors to Mumbai on two-hour night walks in the sex workers’ district every weekend, but they are sure to miss the heartbeats that Irani’s insights help us hear.

Faizal Khan is a freelancer