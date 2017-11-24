Now your pet dog can also have a life of luxury right here in Delhi NCR, find out how

Even pets need care – lots of it! And imagine if you have access to a luxury hotel dedicated to your pets. (Reuters)

Even pets need care – lots of it! And imagine if you have access to a luxury hotel dedicated to your pets. Yes, you heard it right. India got its first dog luxury hotel which will redefine pet culture. Critterati, is India’s first luxury hotel which is situated in Gurugram. The hotel is currently running with 1000 members who are responsible for the operation of the place. Services include spa, veterinary care, television lounge, deluxe suites among other facilities. It also has a swimming pool and cafe for the dogs where they can enjoy their luxury time. The owner of Critterati, Deepak Chawla said “It is not luxury but the basic need for them. You need to understand that these are the most loyal animals around and they can do anything for you. So, providing them with a good place to sleep, rest, play and have fun, is not a luxury but basic necessity for them.” The luxury hotel in future plans to fit in felines soon in their 12,000 square feet area.

WATCH|

#WATCH: Redefining pet culture, India gets first luxury hotel for pets in Haryana’s #Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/scPBWaZxEz — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

Notably, in a study released on November 2, researchers from Harrison’s Fund, a UK-based medical research charity, conducted an experiment according to which people love dogs more than fellow human beings. Scientists found that individuals are more distressed by reports of pooches being beaten up than they are by the same reports about adult humans. They printed two adverts, which asked: “Would you give 5 pounds to save Harrison from a slow, painful death?” However, in one of the adverts Harrison was a human, and on the other, it was a dog. Researchers found that Harrison the dog got significantly more clicks than Harrison the human.

In another study, conducted by researchers from the Northeastern University in the US, 240 students were presented with a fake newspaper clipping. It described police reports about an attack “with a baseball bat by an unknown assailant”. However the victim was changed for different people. It was either a one-year-old infant, a 30-year-old adult, a puppy or a six-year-old adult dog. Students described their emotions, using a standard set of questions designed to produce a measure of empathy, ‘The Times’ reported.