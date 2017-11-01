No Shave November flagged off, here’s how social media is reacting to it

The goal of this challenge is to grow awareness by embracing your hair when many cancer patients are losing it. (Twitter)

The month of November is upon us and it has heralded the much-acclaimed game of ‘no shave November’. Besides all the fun and madness that goes into continuing this challenge, there is a very serious social message behind it. The goal of this challenge is to grow awareness by embracing your hair when many cancer patients are losing it. The annual campaign of ‘No Shave November’ was started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation charity which aimed to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer. The campaign also got men to donate, what they would otherwise spend on grooming their beards to the patients who have lost their hair as part of their cancer treatment. Such a big challenge and the social media takes a back seat?? That’s not possible, is it? Twitter has flagged off the challenge with memes and stories, take a look and how everyone is reacting to it:

Tomorrow’s November 1st, the start of a great thing: #NoShaveNovember. I can’t wait to see numerous beards flourish pic.twitter.com/958guQl1t6 — Chi ???????? (@NkechiLives) November 1, 2017

Ladies, if your man isn’t participating in #NoShaveNovember then he’s your woman for this month (exception made to our military men) — spooky scooby (@murphthefireman) November 1, 2017

a moment of silence, please, for all the girlfriends w boyfriends participating. #NoShaveNovember pic.twitter.com/4a8lwKiPnD — Natalie Temme (@natalieatemme) November 1, 2017

#NoShaveNovember No shave November is a festival for all men nowadays all grow beard but this is a special month for beard growing lovers. — Nitinkumar S.R. ???????? (@nitinkumar9465) November 1, 2017

I already look like a wolf & #NoShaveNovember isn’t gonna help ???? pic.twitter.com/2eZqdixvdS — chico if ya nasty???? (@ChicoDustyy) November 1, 2017

So the wait is over guys! Be ready to flaunt your bearded look, because its again Movember!