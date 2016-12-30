New year 2017 wishes: Searching for New Year SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Messages? Here are some rocking ones!

Send these new year wishes to your loved ones. (Facebook)

New year 2017 wishes: December 31 is around the corner and most people are desperately searching for ways to put it in a catchy phrase. But that is easier said than done – it is very, very tough to put the year gone by into words. There are so many memories, both good and bad, it can get overwhelming, to say the least. Tougher still is when you have to wish your loved ones a happy new year. All the laughter you shared together, the funny WhatsApp conversations, the times when you felt like you couldn’t cope and they were there to pick you up, with words and actions. How do you put it all into words? Well, we’ve rounded up some of the best new year wishes to help you out. Have a great new year and don’t forget to wish the people in your life and let them know how grateful you were to spend 2016 with them!

*Wishing you a new year,

That’s bursting with joy,

Sparkling with fun,

And crackling with laughter.

*As the new year approaches,

May your life be filled

With lots of celebrations

As well as happiness;

Wishing you a superb

And prosperous new year!

*You are God’s gift to me.

In fact, you are the favourite

Among the many gifts I had.

I am grateful that you are with me

As we welcome the new year,

Happy 2017!

*May the new year bring you courage

To break your resolutions early!

My own plan is to swear of every kind of virtue

So that I triumph even when I fall!

*Wishing you a new year

That makes your dreams true

And brings you happiness and prosperity!

*Fill your life with happiness and joy,

Decorate it with fame and money,

And keep smiling.

Happy new year!

*Years come and years go,

But this year, I wish for you

A double dose of health and happiness

Tope with good fortune.

Have a great year ahead!

Happy 2017!