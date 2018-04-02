Netflix sans its Gotham

Recently, Netflix also launched a bug bounty programme for the public. (Reuters)

After all tech companies — Apple, Samsung, Google, etc — created their own custom fonts, Netflix too has decided to create its own font. It has moved away from its previous Gotham typeface in favour of Sans to save ‘millions of dollars’ in licensing costs. The company’s overall marketing budget is set to hit $2 billion this year, up from $1.8 billion in 2017.

Its previous brand identity was inspired by the logo of CinemaScope which was used to shoot widescreen movies in the bygone era of the ’50s and ’60s. The new logo will be used by Netflix for brand identity across its platforms, which caters to roughly 117 million customers. Apparently, Netflix was paying millions every year to use Gotham, which was first created for GQ and was even used in Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign apart from finding its way into countless sites, publications and various marketing materials.

“With the global nature of Netflix’s business, font licensing can get quite expensive. Developing this typeface not only creates an ownable and unique element for the brand’s aesthetic (moving Netflix away from Gotham, which is widely used in the entertainment industry), but saves the company millions of dollars a year as foundries move towards impression-based licensing for their typefaces in many digital advertising spaces,” said Noah Nathan, brand design lead for Netflix. He worked on the project along with Tanya Kumar, Andre do Amaral, David Gallagher, Monique Adcock and the team at Dalton Maag. The money saved will mean more money will be spent by Netflix on creating original content.

“The clean and neutral lines give without taking, favouring art over distraction and eliminating excess,” explained Nathan on his site.

Recently, Netflix also launched a bug bounty programme for the public. Anyone who catches security bugs on the platform can exchange it for cash rewards. The company says that the highest payout thus far has been a $15,000 reward. Samsung and Microsoft have also run such initiatives in the past in exchange of rewards to identify vulnerabilities.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha