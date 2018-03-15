Navratri 2018: Dishes, recipes, what to eat during fasting (vrat)

Navratri 2018: Navratri in India is celebrated twice a year. (Thinkstock Images)

Navratri 2018: Navratri in India is celebrated twice a year. According to Vedic culture – Chaitra Navratri and Sharadia Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is usually celebrated in the month of March with fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Goddess Durga. This year, the holy festival will be celebrated from March 18-26. Devotees during the 9 day celebrations worship various forms of Durga on each day. The festival falls normally during the confluence of summer and spring. Devotees fast for nine days worshipping the various forms of the goddess and normally consume fruits, milk avoiding garlic, onion and non-vegetarian foods. Consumption of alcoholic beverages and non-vegetarian foods are considered inauspicious.

Devotees prefer to avoid few ingredients like salt and instead use rock salt. The recipes made during the nine days somewhat deviate from the food we have on a regular basis. Healthy vegetables with a light mix of spices allow the body to detox and people enjoy the festival with renewed vigour. Here are a list of recipes with a mixture of old and new ones which are a lot more fun to indulge than the usual lot.

Sabudana Khichdi: Sabudana consists of carbohydrates which boost our energy while fasting. A dish with sabudana, mid spices can make your fast worthwhile.

Almond Halwa: for this recipe one needs ghee (25gm), sugar (50gm), ½ tbsp kesar threads, almonds (200gm), rabri (100ml) amd mawa (50gm). First the almonds need to be soaked in water overnight and chopped roughly after peeling them. Take the almonds and grin it will milk. Heat the pan with ghee and add the pureed almonds with it. Stir till the milk thickens. It will take about 10 mins. Add rabri and sugar to the mixture and gratinate before serving. Garnish with grated mawa and kesar threads when ready.

Arbi Kofta with Mint yoghurt Dip: Boil the arbi in the pressure cooker till it became soft, then peel them, mash and mix well. Shape the kofta and apply some oil before frying it golden brown. Take hung card, add mint and cucumber and mix well. Serve it with hot koftas.

Banana Walnut Lassi: Blend the yoghurt, whey powder with sesame seeds, walnuts, organic honey and ripe bananas. Blend them well and serve in a glass with walnuts as toppings.