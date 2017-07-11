Nandana Sen launches new book in Kolkata, dedicates it to father Amartya Sen

Daughter of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, Nandana on Monday launched her new book titled Talky Tumble Of Jumble Farm at La Martiniere School for Girls, Kolkata. (Twitter)

Actress, author and child-rights activist Nandana Sen has launched another book. Daughter of Amartya Sen, Nandana on Monday launched her new book titled Talky Tumble Of Jumble Farm at La Martiniere School for Girls, Kolkata. She launched the book in the presence of her parents and husband and dedicated it to her father, a Nobel laureate in economics, and a Thomas W. Lamont University Professor and professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, as per a Times of India report. According to the report, the book is about a boisterous but kind-hearted girl who cannot stop talking. On the occasion, Nandana had a lot of fun with the schoolgirls present there. She also had an interactive session with children who attended the book launch and settled their curiosity on various issues. The parents of the author and other guests present at the event also shared their feelings.

Nandana Sen is an Indian actress who has starred in several Hindi films including Tango Charlie with actor Ajay Devgn, Black with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee and others. Her recent release was Rang Rasiya, which brought her lot of praise. Besides Hindi films, the actress has also been featured in films of various other languages.