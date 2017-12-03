Move over golf, tennis, niche sporting activities like superbiking, offroading are in vogue

It just so happens that most of these offroaders are also top-level corporate executives, who are taking a break from the humdrum of their professional lives involving board meetings, PowerPoint presentations and balance sheets, and, at the same time, unwinding, making new friends and building social networks.

ON MOST weekends, just venture out into the wilderness—if you may call it so—in and around Gurugram and chances are that you’ll spot a group of motorsport enthusiasts negotiating broken tarmac, loose rubble, huge craters, fallen trees, slush, mud, sand—well, almost everything that one can call a terrain. Their SUVs and heavily-modified offroading vehicles may come in varying shapes and sizes, but they are all united in their quest for adventure.

It just so happens that most of these offroaders are also top-level corporate executives, who are taking a break from the humdrum of their professional lives involving board meetings, PowerPoint presentations and balance sheets, and, at the same time, unwinding, making new friends and building social networks. “Corporate lives these days are very stressful. My main aim of participating in such a sport was to unwind, destress and follow my passion,” says Heman Sabharwal, a chartered accountant with over 20 years of professional experience and a top executive with an MNC in Gurugram.

Explaining what led him to take up offroading, he says, “I always had a passion for motorsports and car rallying when I was in college. But focus on career, marriage and family left me with no time for getting into any such sport. It remained a distant dream until one day when I read a news article about offroading and came to know about groups in Gurugram that regularly undertake the sporting activity.” Sabharwal finally took the plunge in January 2016. Apart from a modified Maruti Gypsy, Sabharwal owns a Renault Duster 4×4, which he uses for longer offroad drives outside the city.

“When we say offroading, it automatically means conquering a tough terrain, where one would find it difficult to walk or drive. The adrenaline rush that one gets while crossing tough obstacles is extremely thrilling and that’s what pushes many of us to constantly drive and find new and more challenging terrains,” says Neeloy Sarkar, director, creative design services (business and creative services) at Ernst & Young, Gurugram.

Sarkar is also the founder of Terrain Tigers, a group of offroading enthusiasts, which aims to popularise the unique form of adventure sports in the country. Since its launch in 2012, Terrain Tigers has grown to over 5,000 members and undertakes some or the other form of offroading or related adventure sports every weekend. “We mostly explore areas in and around Gurugram. However, there are times when we head outstation to different locations along with families and explore new terrains. For instance, there are areas in Rajasthan, where we have gone for dune bashing, driven to Uttarakhand to do river crossings in the monsoons, and taken about 10 families in 4×4 vehicles to Shimla for snow bashing,” says Sarkar, who uses a modified Maruti Gypsy for extreme offroading. For long-distance offroad excursions, he uses a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Serious pursuits



Not too far away, on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway (or the Mumbai-Pune highway in Mumbai, if you happen to be in the maximum city), you may chance upon a group of motorcycle enthusiasts riding their superbikes on a lazy Sunday morning. If you’re an early riser, you can’t turn a blind eye to these top-notch motorcyclists straddling over mean, muscle-cruising machines like Harley-Davidsons. But mind you, unlike those biker gangs that you’re so used to seeing on television or in Hollywood movies—hairy men oozing machismo, mouthing expletives and flexing tattooed biceps, et al—these superbikers ride in formations and with pride.

Wearing black leather jackets and other safety gear, they will impress you with their poise, presence and, above all, discipline. Mostly, they cover some 200- to 300-odd km on Sunday mornings, but on holidays or special occasions, this distance could go all the way up to 3,000 km and beyond. And just like the offroading enthusiasts, most of these motorcyclists also happen to be top-level executives, working in reputed corporate houses across the country.

Owners of iconic motorcycles, such as Harley-Davidsons, often ride as a pack, and as part of riding clubs, such as Harley Owners Group (HOG), which organises several rides every year in India—each of these rides attracts hundreds of riders. Clearly, superbiking is serious business and enthusiasts go the whole hog to satisfy their passion. Take, for instance, New Delhi-based Rajat Uppal, who is so passionate about biking that he owns two superbikes. The 30-something marketing head of Red FM rides a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, which he bought in 2013, as also a Forty Eight that he got a year earlier in 2012. “I’ve been riding a bike ever since I was in college, but I got into serious superbiking only about five years ago after I bought my first Harley. I mostly go for leisure rides on Sundays, but at times, I also like to take it to work,” says Uppal.

Yes, Uppal even uses his superbike to commute to office, which is unusual, to say the least, given that most high-flying corporate executives prefer chauffeur-driven cars. Otherwise, Uppal rides as part of a group called Motorhead MC, a riding community centred around cruiser and street motorcycles, based in the NCR.

Uppal is not the only exception. There’s a growing breed of corporate biggies who are taking time out to ride the “big machines”. You’ll often find them on Sunday mornings or at big events across India, riding their bikes in groups. The HOG meet last year in Goa was one such example in which members from across the country came together to participate. In all, over 2,500 members from across 21 chapters took part.

It’s clear that motorcycling is becoming extremely popular in the country. “People are exploring newer ideas, newer avenues and that includes sports too. In that sense, motorcycling is becoming very popular in India,” says Vijay Bharadwaj, who leads the Bengaluru chapter of HOG.

Building networks



Another offshoot of indulging in such sporting activities is the chance to network. “It’s nice to meet new people from different walks of life, but with a common passion of superbiking. You tend to make new friends. I’ve also seen several people in the industry doing a bit of networking,” says Bengaluru-based Bharadwaj, who is the HR vice-president (for the Asia-Pacific region) and whole-time director on the board of international services at computer technology major Dell. “People are always on the lookout to break away from their mundane lives and, in that sense, biking is recreational and relaxing. It helps you connect with the right people too,” says Uppal of Red FM.

Agrees Sarkar of Ernst & Young: “Being in the corporate world for over 18 years, I have observed that people mostly spend their weekends relaxing, shopping, cooking or going to pubs. So when we started talking about offroading, many actually said, ‘Can I join you and see what this is all about?’ Once inducted, they ensured that they got other corporate folks hooked to it. That was the best pull factor for us. Over the years, we have seen this become a forum for people to network and also make deep friendships.” As per chartered accountant Sabharwal, when one undertakes such activities for three-four hours every weekend, one forgets about work and stress. “You meet like-minded people and make new friends. Some people, who are part of our (offroading) group, are into businesses related to motorsports and adventure activities and, hence, use this opportunity to build networks,” he says.

Dell’s Bharadwaj, who owns a Harley-Davidson Night Rod, says such sports also teach one to be disciplined and fit. “When riding, there are no hierarchies. All of us forget our corporate positions and become one among many. Also, biking teaches us to be disciplined, fit, quick and flexible enough to be able to deal with various types of terrain, which is not too different from the qualities that a top corporate executive may need in their day jobs,” he says.

Kunal Doley is a freelancer