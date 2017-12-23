Merry Christmas 2017: How to Throw a Christmas Party

Decorate your home for the occasion. Along with decorating the entire house with lights just like on the occasion of Diwali, don’t forget to keep a decorated Christmas tree home. (Reuters)

Christmas is just around the corner and people across the globe, including in India, are all set to celebrate it in various ways. The day is celebrated on December 25 every year. Just days before, the grand festival, one can see Christmas trees being decorated all around. Families and friends join and bake or buy cakes and other delicacies to celebrate the event in as joyful a manner as possible. The festival is not only celebrated by Christians but people from other communities as a whole with equal fervour.

The day is marked as the birth of Jesus Christ. He is also considered as the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit). He was born in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph.

Here is how you can celebrate the grand festival and throw a party for your near and dear ones

The festival is a grand occasion to unite. Invite your friends and relatives at your home. Have a wonderful meal together. A nice Christmas carol on the background will also make the atmosphere festive. The traditional meal include gingerbread, roast chicken, Christmas cake , Christmas pudding, eggnog, mash potatoes, Christmas cookies, mulled wine, oven-roast turkey, minced pie, chocolate covered fruits, cupcakes, roast goose, sugar cookies among others.

You can also exchange gifts with your family and friends. Kids are very fond Santa Claus as they are often told that on this day he come and distributes gifts. So on this day, dress up like Santa and distribute sweets, chocolates, candies and yes, even gifts to them, which will make their faces glow.

Decorate your home for the occasion. Along with decorating the entire house with lights just like on the occasion of Diwali, don’t forget to keep a decorated Christmas tree home. This will also cheer the mood of your guests when they arrive for the party.