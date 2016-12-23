Merry Christmas 2016: Wishes, greeting, importance & significance of birth of Jesus Christ

Christmas brings in all of hopes and good vibes at a time when everyone almost closes the diary for the year. The day is not only marked as celebration of Lord Jesus’ birth, it also virtually signals the ushering in of the New Year! But many people may not know the significance of the day. So here is something we all must know about why we celebrate Christmas and what is the significance behind Lord Jesus’ birth.

The birth of Jesus Christ was not the ordinary birth of an ordinary man, but it was a birth of the most unique person in history, it was supernatural. It was an incarnation of the almighty himself come to earth. In other words, the very God became a man. The significance of this is very deep. Such a thing that had never happened as it is believed that the conception and birth of Jesus Christ was actually the mingling of God with humanity, according to website Bibles for America.

Source : Facebook

According to a saying in Isaiah 7:14, about 700 years before Christ, the prophet Isaiah predicted Jesus’ birth, ‘ The Lord Himself will give a sign: Behold, the virgin will conceive and will bear a son, and she will call his name Immanuel,’ as it was quoted in the Bibles of America. “And there the son was born through divine conception in a virgin, without a human father, fulfilling the prophesy. He was to be called Immanuel, which means ‘God with us’”, it added.

The significance of Christ’s birth was: Jesus had to be born because of mankind’s sin and so HE was here on earth to remove the sins of humankind through a perfect sacrifice, according to Beyond Today.

Christians believe that Jesus is the light of the world, so the early Christians thought that this event was the ideal time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. And so Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

Source : Facebook

The name ‘Christmas’ comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). Similarly, a Mass service is performed by Christians where they remember Jesus’ sacrifice for mankind and who then came back to life. The ‘Christ-Mass’ service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset and before sunrise the next day, so people held it at midnight on Christmas Eve. There we got the name Christ-Mass, shortened to Christmas.

The festival is celebrated around the world, irrespective whether people belong to Christianity or not. It’s a time when family and friends come together and share good time with each other. Children, especially get very excited about the fact about getting presents. Most important, Santa Clause! Santa Claus, also known as Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, or simply Santa, is a legendary figure of Western culture who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on Christmas Eve, i.e. on 24 December and the early morning hours of Christmas Day on 25 December. But today, not only children go excited about Santa, but adults too enjoy Santa craze.

Source : Facebook

Not only that people celebrate the Christmas spirit by sharing time and gifts with loved ones. And there might be a situation where people are not able to catch up with some of them, well in that case they switch to wishes via messages, text, calls, emails to all those couldn’t be reached physically and express heartfelt appreciation for others during the season of joy. The following are some of the best Christmas messages that can be shared to those special people in your lives:

Christmas brings family and friends together; it helps us appreciate the love in our lives we can often take for granted. May the true meaning of the holiday season fill your heart and home with many blessings.

> May this holiday season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round.

> During this season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May this wonderful time of the year touch your heart in a special way. Wishing you much happiness today and throughout the New Year.

> Having you as my friend makes me feel as if it is Christmas every day. The warmth and comfort that comes with this season reminds me of you.

> Christmas is the season for peace, joy and fellowship with family and friends. May the yuletide spirit fill your heart and home with an abundance of mercy, contentment, laughter and harmony.

Source : Facebook

With that Christmas spirit is all about compassion, love and generosity that bring people together. So let’s celebrate this spirit with warm memories and be together with our loved ones. Merry Christmas!