Merry Christmas 2016: Gift ideas for friends, family, coworkers, boyfriend, girlfriend and many more

As per an old saying, it is better to give than to receive. And when Christmas is here, are you confused about what to gift to your friends, relatives, boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/ wife this Christmas? When the whole market is full of gift ideas don’t land yourself into trouble by leaving your shopping to the last minute. So, get cracking on this joyous problem. The worst thing to do, remember, is to end up gifting lame ties or an uninspiring toaster. Have a look at some simple, different yet endearing gift ideas for your loved ones this Christmas:

Customized Christmas Gift

In the emotion to put a special thought into your purchase, customized gifts are heart-warming way of giving away presents. You can gift customized mugs, T shirts, caps, shoes etc, and name it! Personalisation is the name of the game! You may also put in some quotes or pictures that would definitely highlight the memories.

Tickets of a show or a concert

Tickets or passes for an event or a show/concert which are hard to find, can be used to treat your beloved girlfriend or wife. With that you may make up a special evening for her.

A Christmas pet

If someone in your family or friend is an animal lover, pets are most enduring as a gift. Puppies and kittens are classic Christmas pets, whereas birds are interesting choice. But this idea would only work if you consider it and able to provide a complete care for the cute cuddles.

Online gifts for children

Christmas shopping for your kids or even your boss’s kid, the market is full of kid likable stuff. You may either choose the toy stores or consider online specialty toy retailers. A variety of things could be found for kids.

A trip surprise!

More than materials, a memory is created and is more cherished when it has some great experience attached to it. As simple as a road trip or a trip to nearby places is a sure way to wow someone. Rekindle your love with a trip to some exotic locations or a family get together at a resort would add doses of precious time shared with family and friends.

Create Something With your Hands

In the time of numerous tutorials on YouTube and other places on internet, where people are encouraged to DIY (Do It Yourself). It is certainly nice, heart warming and relatively pocket friendly if you create something with own hands. A creative Christmas card or beautifully lit lamp to hand-made photo frames or a gift of memories jar, you can all make it yourself!

The basic intention of these ideas is to give something different this Christmas. But the most important part of any festival remains in the togetherness with loved ones. Let your gifts not only be remembered but also add a worth remembering moment to this busy life. Let your loved ones know you put extra thought and creativity into your gifts. Have a great Christmas this year!