Meeting Shahrukh Khan is this cancer patient’s last wish; you won’t believe what Twitterati have gone and done

Aruna, who is a cancer patient, is an inspiration for all her followers, and this time she wants to meet none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan-that is her last wish. (Reuters/Twitter)

Aruna PK, the woman who made headlines in July this year for her Twitter threads, is once again all over the internet for yet another reason. Aruna, who is a cancer patient, is an inspiration for all her followers, and this time she wants to meet none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan-that is her last wish. Her smiling picture on a hospital bed and a sketch of Shah Rukh Khan are spreading like fire all over the internet. What is more, Twitterati are the ones powering the drive. Along with the pictures, is the hashtag #SRKMeetsAruna that has been initiated by the Twitterati as an effort to make Aruna’s wish come true.

Aruna was all over the internet a couple of months back for her tweets about why she was fond of people from different states in the country. While battling the life-taking illness, Aruna carries with herself a ray of positivity and hope for all the other cancer patients out there. She is a brave woman who is extremely fond of superstar Shah Rukh Khan who she claims can make her “fine” again. In one of her tweets, Aruna had written, “No love is greater than the love for SRK. If I would meet him I’ll be just fine.” The tweet made her followers want to help her dream come true.

Check out the tweets:

Hey @iamsrk – you are inspiration to zillions, just like you- our beloved @Arunapk57 is fighter-survivor and inspiration to many! Please make #SRKmeetsAruna happen! ???????? let her only wish be true. She brings smile on million faces- you only can bring smile on her face! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/FPaE6zqwmB — किताब (@BhumikaShah7) October 19, 2017

Doctors have given a deadline for today’s evening. It’s time to meet @Arunapk57 @iamsrk . Please meet her today.#SRKmeetsAruna — Akshat Khot (@akshatkhot) October 20, 2017

Sir @iamsrk please meet @Arunapk57 mam .

U don’t know how special she is 4 us & for her you r most special .

दिल से गुजारिश#SRKmeetsAruna — विशाल चौहान (@rafiology) October 20, 2017

Earlier this year, while she was in her sixth year of being a cancer survivor, Aruna had tweeted, “I am full of gratitude to Doctors, family and friends and last but not least @iamsrk for being source of strength he doesn’t even know he is.” The entire Twitter community has taken it upon themselves to ensure her wish is fulfilled.