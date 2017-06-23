Meet Doug the Pug: The dog with 8 mn followers on social media, top selling calendar and book to his name

Meet Doug the Pug who has followers equal to any Bollywood or Hollywood celebrity. (Facebook/@itsdougthepug)

Meet Doug the Pug who has his own social media accounts with a number of followers equal to any Bollywood or Hollywood celebrity. Doug is one of the world’s most famous and most followed dogs on the internet. He has 5,825,482 followers on Facebook, 703 K followers on Twitter and 2.7 million followers on Instagram. According to his Facebook account, he has been to TV shows like Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, The Doctors, and This Morning. He has also been featured on Jimmy Fallon talk show ‘The Tonight Show’ and has also appeared on ‘The View’. Not just this, Doug has his own New York Time’s Best Selling book, top-selling calendar, greet events and a merchandise line. His book ‘Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture’ was released on September 27, 2017.

Thinking about how a dog became an Internet sensation. Like it is said that there is always a woman behind a man’s success, here behind this dog’s popularity is his mastermind master. Graphic designer Leslie Mosier is the name behind Doug the Pug. She is the one who managed all Doug’s social media accounts on a full-time basis. Born in Ohio, Doug was brought to his current home in Tennessee by Leslie. Doug is 6 years old and apparently loved by many.

Meet the woman behind Doug the Pug, Leslie Mosier. (Instagram)

Here are some pictures that will make your day-

“‪Do u REALLY think I’d give u a bite?‬” -Doug (Facebook/@itsdougthepug )

“‪When u eat so many blueberries that u turn into one‬” -Doug. (Facebook/@itsdougthepug)

“‪Carbs on carbs on carbs‬” -Doug (Facebook/@itsdougthepug)

Doug the Pug with owner Leslie Mosier. (Instagram)

“‪When u order the family meal just for u‬” -Doug (Facebook/@itsdougthepug)

“‪If u don’t hear from me after this I’m in a food coma‬” -Doug (Facebook/@itsdougthepug)

According to a report by Entrepreneur India, Leslie Mosier who worked as a freelance graphic designer and social media marketer in and around the music industry in Nashville, in 2015 realized the potential of her dog and decided to manage Doug the Pug’s social media account as his full-time job.