Madame Tussauds opens in Delhi; here’s all you need to know

India’s first Madame Tussauds boasts of a one-of-its-kind black-and-white replica of late actor Raj Kapoor in his Pyaar hua ikraar hua avatar, boxing champion Mary Kom, flying Sikh Milkha Singh from his 1958 Commonwealth Games race and a towering Amitabh Bachchan, styled in his trademark bandhgala, goatee and spectacles—items donated by the actor himself.

Ananaya Banerjee

The famous wax figure museum, Madame Tussauds, has finally opened its doors in India after being in the making for over two years. Spread across two floors and seven sections, the museum is housed in the historic Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi. India’s first Madame Tussauds boasts of a one-of-its-kind black-and-white replica of late actor Raj Kapoor in his Pyaar hua ikraar hua avatar, boxing champion Mary Kom, flying Sikh Milkha Singh from his 1958 Commonwealth Games race and a towering Amitabh Bachchan, styled in his trademark bandhgala, goatee and spectacles—items donated by the actor himself. “We ensured that 60% of the figures on exhibit should be local celebrities and the other 40% global ones,” says Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainment India, which owns Madame Tussauds, Delhi. Jain reveals how every figure had as many as 20 artists working on it for four-six months to replicate the intricacies of each celebrity’s body and features.

“All the figures are imported from London,” shares Marcel Kloos, director, new openings, Europe and emerging markets, Merlin Entertainment, adding that this is done to ensure consistency and quality. The museum ensures the most indulgent experience for visitors, from trying on costumes (provided by the museum) to get pictures clicked beside their favourite celebs to participating in interactive activities. “We also have a team of 40 people, with three artists, employed to help in the daily maintenance and upkeep of the figures,” says Kloos, explaining that the figures suffer ‘injuries’ such as scratches and marks when in close contact with a large number of people. Jain says maintenance is necessary because “sometimes fans go to the extreme of biting the figures as happened with Justin Bieber’s statue in London.”

So how are the statues created and designed? “Our team of artists meet with the celebrity several times while working on the figures,” says Kloos, adding that each aspect of their bodies, from skin tone and teeth to hair and eyes, is measured and recorded for replication. “The final look is designed by the celebrity or their designers who even donate clothes from their wardrobes,” Jain says, giving the example of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

“We make it a point to understand the story behind the figure,” says Kloos, describing how the museum ensures an authentic appeal for fans. As per him, even the process of selection of celebrities is dependent on people. “We ask visitors what is trending, what do you want to see?” Kloos says, adding that they keep upgrading the figures every year depending on the feedback. At Madame Tussauds, Delhi, fans can also get a wax replica of their hands created for Rs 450 and even watch a 20-minute video detailing the creation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wax statue. Madame Tussauds opened at Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on December 1. Tickets are priced at Rs 660 (for children) and Rs 860 (for adults).