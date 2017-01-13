Lohri 2017: From Punjab, Haryana to UP, Bihar, check the celebrations

Cheered up in a festive mood, on the day of Lohri and even a day before, people gather around huge bonfires, throwing sweets, pop-corns and puffed rice into the flame. (PTI)

With the celebrations and excitements of welcoming the New Year 2017, the country gears up to celebrate the first major festival of the year, Lohri. However, the exchanges of text greetings and the circulation of messages and wishes in the social media had started from a month ahead of the festival. Believed to bring good luck, prosperity and happiness in people’s life, the ‘harvest festival’, bringing the greatest moments of joy to people from Punjab and Haryana, is also celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other north Indian states.

Traditionally associated with the harvest of the Rabi crops, Lohri marks the last of the coldest day of winter in the North Indian states. Cheered up in a festive mood, on the day of Lohri and even a day before, people gather around huge bonfires, throwing sweets, pop-corns and puffed rice into the flame. Mostly in Punjab and Haryana, people move around the flame of the bonfire, singing and dancing in the beats of ‘dhol’. In parts of Punjab the celebration also associates kit-flying, with countless colorful kites beautifying the sky.

Here are some of the best moments of this year’s Lohri celebrations in the country:

Girls in traditional attire dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Lohri festival in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

School girls wearing traditional Punjabi dresses perform at Lohri Festival in Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, India, January 13, 2017. (Reuters)

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and party workers dance as they celebrate Lohri festival in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

People gather around a bonfire in Ludhiana, indulge in Lohri festivities celebrating the onset of the harvest season. (ANI)

Lohri celebrations in Chandigarh, people participate in the rituals of the festival. (ANI)

A worker prepares coloured kite strings ahead of the Lohri festival in Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI)

And alike many other festivals of the country, Lohri reconnects people with their friends, relatives and family members, bringing floods of joy, love and happiness among all.