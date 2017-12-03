Liber Pater is unlike any Bordeaux wine you have come across; here’s why

Therefore, this week, I am taking time to recollect the dinner with Liber Pater wines, the ones which can cost upwards of 4,000 euros for a bottle.

The last month went by in a whirlwind of events and galas, launches and learnings. But the trouble with such a concentration of quality events over a short period is that many an important evening can get glazed over, reduced in its significance and magnitude simply because it got stuck between a plethora of other events, all of which sounded similarly important and relevant. Therefore, this week, I am taking time to recollect the dinner with Liber Pater wines, the ones which can cost upwards of 4,000 euros for a bottle.

Even before I had tasted the wines, I was starting to build them up in my head. I have had rare wines before, some that touch R150,000 at auctions, but nothing which was so rare that no more than 1,200 bottles of it were produced every vintage. Or, more correctly, in vintages when it is produced for many a time, Loic Pasquet, the man behind the brand, has chosen to not make any wine. Now, in the face of commerce, this sounds like a ridiculous idea, one that belies sustainability, but it adds to brand equity like few other endeavours can. Yet again, Pasquet isn’t looking for marketing here. He is too busy trying to revive old Bordeaux grapes, the kind which were planted before Phylloxera struck and decimated the vines of the region. The new grapes—Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and others—planted in the wake of this crisis, were more attuned to easier manageability and surer yields. A 150 years on, varieties such as Castet, Tarney Coulant and Marselan are almost entirely forgotten. Also, his vineyards are planted at a much higher density (sometimes as high as 20,000 vines/ha), as against the more common 5,000 vines/ha today, which naturally helps control the yield in the fields. The farms are organic and farmed using mechanical plows—in other words, Pasquet goes all out to emulate the style of winemaking that would have been deployed all those years ago. Once again, it’s good to be reminded that his motivation isn’t marketing, but mostly revival and preservation.

So does all this translate to taste? In one word, yes. The wines are soft, layered, elegant and unlike any Bordeaux wine one may have tried. In fact, they seem almost un-Bordeaux-like in their construct and delivery. Definitely yummy, I veered more towards the white than the red and given the wines’ Graves origins, the minerality mirrored in the former (the sweet wine followed later and was also quite exceptional even though it was more in line with other Bordeaux ‘stickies’ in style).

Was the taste, the delivery and sensation all worth the price? Well, to me, no wine, or a bottle of anything for that matter, will ever be able to hold stuff within what merits such an unreasonably lavish price tag. No expensive wine I’ve had insofar has ever tasted worth the tag. However, that is purely the liquid inside the bottle, for nobody can put a value to the experience of tasting something special in an exquisite setting and in fitting company. Depending on what is promised and how it is perceived in delivery, that is where the price justification lies. Such is my opinion, limited by my understanding of what my money should fetch me. For someone else, perhaps with ampler resources at hand, this might seem like a paltry sum to pay for a chance to taste history.

The writer is a sommelier