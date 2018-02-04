Know the chef behind one of world’s top masterclasses cooks in India

Chef Attilio di Fabrizio cooking at San Gimignano, The Imperial, New Delhi.

Attilio Di Fabrizio, executive chef of Belmond Villa San Michele, Florence, is in the national capital, cooking at San Gimignano at The Imperial. At a masterclass held in the open this week, he cooked some of his signature recipes, including Fiesole-style potato dumplings with fresh tomato and basil and the classic tiramisu, for an eager audience. Giving him company is chef Roberto Gatto from Belmond Hotel Cipriani. Vijay Wanchoo, general manager of The Imperial, said the chefs will present their craft in Delhi till February 11.

Fabrizio has attended the Catering Institute of Villa Santa Maria, near Chieti, where many of the best chefs of Italy learnt the secrets of Italian cuisine. After several years of apprenticeship in Italy, France, Great Britain and Switzerland, he worked in America. He has been chef of Hotel Belmond Villa, San Michele, since 1987. In 2012, Forbes magazine named the cooking school, Belmond Villa San Michele, which is managed by Fabrizio, among the five best in the world.