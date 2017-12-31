KIDS’ CORNER

A hungry fox encounters a frog looking for enlightment at Ladakh

Curious Tales from the Himalayas

Shaguna Gahilote & Prarthana Gahilote

Penguin Random House

Month of release: January

A hungry fox encounters a frog looking for enlightment at Ladakh. In Tibet, a mysterious prophecy causes an entire kingdom to migrate. A guru and his student trek through Himachal Pradesh and find a magical herb that has disastrous consequences. In Arunachal Pradesh, a group of monks sprout wings. Meet unusual heroes, match wits with wily animals, tickle your senses (and tastebuds) with some steaming bowls of thenthuk and drink in the crisp mountain air in these fascinating stories.

The Legend of the Wolf Andaleeb Wajid

Speaking Tiger

Month of release: To be decided

A school trip to the hills around Chikmagalur in south India turns into a nightmare for a group of friends when they realise they are being followed by a deadly bloodthirsty wolf. But why can no one else see the creature? Is it real or has it come alive from the mists of time and legend? A fantasy horror novel for young adults by Bengaluru-based author Andaleeb Wajid will have readers turning the pages till the final hair-raising climax.

The Children’s Book of Truths

Various authors

Hachette

Month of release: February

The Children’s Book of Truths is a book of essays on questions that children grapple with. Each essay is written by someone who is an expert in their field, such as Subroto Bagchi, Santosh Desai, Hartosh Singh Bal, Shaheen Mistri, etc. Ideal for confident young readers to enjoy alone or discuss with parents/guardians. Chatur Chanakya and the Himalayan Problem Radhakrishnan Pillai Penguin Random House

Month of release: January

Summer vacations are over. As a new academic year begins at Vani Vidyalaya, Arjun’s search for a close friend and bench partner goes on, Lakshmi hopes to display her leadership skills, and all the teachers and students seem to be getting fed up of Himalaya’s bullying and hurtful pranks. In walks Chanakya, pale and thin, a choti shooting out of his big head, and soon it’s clear that Vani Vidyalaya will never be the same again. Because, Chanakya is witty, smart and always has a trick up his sleeve.

The Other

Paro Anand

Speaking Tiger

Month of release: To be decided

A searing portrayal of the mind of today’s teenagers as they deal with the world outside and inside. From bereavement to gender identity to body image, these stories are as hard-hitting as they are tender and sensitive. Delving deep into the mind of the Indian teen, award-winning writer Paro Anand’s collection of short stories will be a book that every young adult and adult must read.

A Bagful of History

Subhadra Sen Gupta

Penguin Random House

Month of release: April

Children can travel through time to learn about women’s empowerment in 19th-century Bengal; mull over why Ravana deserves sympathy; find out how an unknown Ramtanu Pandey became Mian Tansen… and much more. This is a fascinating bundle of stories about unforgettable events and people in Indian history.