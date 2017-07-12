Karan Johar luxury Gucci bag has an eye popping price; check out what it can get you

The over-the-top price range is classic Karan Johar with his extravagant locales in movies. (Reuters/Gucci)

Karan Johar defined luxury with his new tote bag that he was spotted carrying while leaving for the upcoming IIFA Awards in New York. According to the Indian Express, the red bag with a cat print is the GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat by the Italian luxury brand, Gucci. It costs $2300 which is Rs 1.5 lakh, enough to send one person off to a Euro-trip on a 10-day vacation! Johar seems to be inspired by Ranveer Singh who donned a tuxedo that transformed into a skirt at the hemline, and carried a purse to complete the look at the GQ Awards in October 2016. The over-the-top price range is classic Karan Johar with his extravagant locales in movies – think Switzerland of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge or the huge palace-like houses in most of his rom-coms. The budget for those movies has easily ranged from Rs 40-45 crore. The director, producer, and screenwriter ranks 48th in Forbes’ Richest Indian Celebrities list with earnings from TV shows like Koffee With Karan where he is the host, and doing brand endorsements.

The 44-year old has his own designer collection with designer Varun Bahl, sold at the website Pernia’s Pop-up Shop where men’s shirts range anywhere from Rs 5000 to Rs 7000. Johar has also launched a limited edition collection ‘Marquee’ for the Danish brand Vero Moda.