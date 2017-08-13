Janmashtami 2017 Date, Significance, Time and History of Lord Krishna

Marking the birth of Lord Krishna – Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu a festival is celebrated across India. (AP)

Marking the birth of Lord Krishna – Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu a festival is celebrated across India. This year Janmashtami has fallen on August 14, Monday. The festival is one of the most important festivals of the Hindu religion. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the Lord Krishna was born on the ‘eighth day’ known as ‘Ashtami’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. Hindus across the entire country and abroad are gearing up for the most significant festival. It is popularly celebrated in Mathura, in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and in the northeastern states like Assam and Manipur, as per the reports by The Indian Express.

Significance of Janmashtami

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Vishnu. According to the mythological tales, Lord Krishna’s uncle King Kansa wanted to kill him, therefore, as soon as he was born, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Gokul. Krishna was then taken care of by his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. As per the report by Indian Express, on Janmashtami, devotees commemorate how Krishna emerged victorious over the trials and tribulations over his birth.

Rasa lila, fasting (upavasa), a night vigil (jagarana) and a festival (mahotsava) are considered as important parts of the Janmashtami celebrations. People do fasting by eating just a single meal a day before the festivities and break the fast on the next day when the Ashtami Tithi is over. People in the night, maintain a vigil and sing devotional songs. The devotees offer ‘chappan bhog’ on the following day known as ‘Nanda Utsav’ and prepares a list of 56 dishes to offer to the god, The Indian Express reports. After the offering, this is then distributed and shared among the devotees after the fast.

Date and Time

This year Janmashtami has fallen on August 14. The time of midnight as per Vedic time is Nishita Kala and the time to break the fast is called the Parana, according to drikpanchang.com. For the followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, the festival falls on August 15 and their Parana starts at 5:54am.

Timings for Nishita Puja: 12:03am to 12:47am

Midnight time of Nishita phase: 12:25am

On August 15,

Timing for Parana: After 5:39pm

Ashtami Tithi End Time: 5:39pm