IPG and Nielsen join hands

Interpublic Group’s media management and data firm, IPG Mediabrands, has entered into a data and technology agreement with Nielsen. The deal is supposed to enhance their audience discovery, activation and measurement abilities apart from matching millions of IPG Mediabrands’ consumer identity graphs, housed within its audience management platform (AMP) with Nielsen’s extensive TV viewing and purchase behaviour insights.

According to the official statement, the deal would include purchase-based audience data from a robust set of anonymised frequent shopper cards in the US from Nielsen Catalina Solutions, as well as NBI’s detailed transaction data from over 80% of all the US credit cards. The technology integration will help deliver more effective decision-making about where and when to engage audiences with content and advertising, and on what devices and platforms. Leveraging Nielsen’s TV viewership and buyer-based audience data, it will collaborate on the newest version of the AMP data stack, which already powers planning tools of UM and Initiative.

Arun Kumar, global chief data and marketing technology officer, IPG Mediabrands said, “Nielsen is an invaluable strategic partner for us as we continue to build upon our data and technology infrastructure. This will enhance our targeting capabilities and provide us with the planning tools we need to ensure that our agencies can reach addressable audiences at scale.” Damian Garbaccio, EVP, Nielsen said, “This speaks of our ability to customise our unique data assets and software to meet the exact business needs of our agency and brand clients. IPG Mediabrands is now that much closer to truly effective decision making and multiplying the benefits of improved cross-platform audience selection.”

The deal comes on the heels of a new five-year global services agreement between Nielsen and IPG Mediabrands which includes Nielsen solutions for local and national TV, audio, Scarborough, digital content ratings (DCR), SVoD content ratings and cross-platform planning licensing. Additionally, the agreement provides an enterprise-wide Nielsen Buyer Insights license.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha