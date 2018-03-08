International Women’s Day: Life choices shape career choices for #WomenAtWork, so make those choices work for you!

It is not aspiration or capability or experience which are variables in the equation for decision making, but a question of priorities which compels women to make the choice.

At the 2011 IGNITION conference in New York, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said “The most important career choice you’ll make is who you marry”. Ever since I read it, those words stayed with me and with each passing year I am able to appreciate the profoundness and truth in them. For very many women across the world, the choice to work and the nature of work they pick up gets re-defined and re-designed post marriage. Next up, if and when a woman becomes a mother, most women face are compelled to re-visit the question “To work or not to work?”. At this cross-roads, it is not aspiration or capability or experience which are variables in the equation for decision making, but a question of priorities which compels women to make the choice.

According to a 2018 #WhatWomenWant survey published by First Mom’s Club , 65% of women admitted that motherhood poses career challenges. The same survey also highlighted that while the women love their ability to create and nurture life, they also believe that society expects too much of its women. The good news is that re-vectoring expectations of any individual is a function of the way one thinks, so should be totally within one’s control. Alas, it is not. The way we think is a function of very many things – our upbringing, social conditioning, the place we live during the formative years of life, culture and history and most importantly, the environment we were a part of in the most impressionable years of life. So by the time we are adults, most of us are pretty set in the way we think! Changing one’s basic thinking patterns can sometimes take one lifetime, sometimes many lifetimes.

One of the noteworthy points highlighted in a 2018 woman’s day tweetchat “Will digitization augment women’s position in the digital world? (hosted by Right Management) for which I was an invited panelist was that it would take 217 years for disparities in the pay and employment opportunities of men and women to end. The article was published by World Economic Forum, best known for its annual gathering in the Swiss resort of Davos. 217 years is more than 2 centuries away and seems too far into the future , and it is hard to imagine how the world would be. So for here and now, I can’t help but ponder on what can be to support the case and cause of #WomenAtWork.

If you are a women, here are some pointers:

One, make yourself a priority in your life. Know yourself (your strengths, weaknesses, what drives you, what energizes you and your aspirations), focus on your own well-being and make conscious, systematic and focused investments in your learning (formal in school, college & at work and experience based learning) and growth (both personal and professional). “I believe the most important career choice for any woman is to make her life a priority. To think before making serious tradeoffs on her life beyond her own comfort, which includes the entire spectrum of choices on career, Life, marriage and motherhood” says Geethaa Ghaneckar, CHRO, Raheja Universal

Two, be clear on your priorities in life. For starters, be clear on what are the Top 3 non-negotiable areas of your life – daily, weekly, monthly. Everything else, you should be OK to let go, as required. If that list reads are work, health and family, then be OK to let go of some fun (watching TV, or time on FaceBook, or time with friends) should the need arise. If that list reads as family, sleep and fun, then be OK to go slow at work. If you master the golden rule of Three, you are set for life. Rashmi Sharma, Regional Head of Development and Learning, Allianz Group (APAC) adds “Everyone needs to find their own balance between family, career and other interests. It can be different for each one of us. Men as well as women. Once you’ve decided it, work to achieve it. Do your best. You’ll win some, you’ll lose some. Don’t let anything bring you down. Remember we need to live up to our own ambitions and interests. Not to others’ standards and successes. We don’t know what they had to give up to achieve what they have”

Three and most importantly, be aware that your life choices will shape your career choices. There is really no right or wrong. To each, her own. So be cognizant of pros and cons of key choices you make – specifically those that involve education, employment, marriage, motherhood and personal finances. Look at data, talk to people in your network to get a holistic view of any situation and take your time to make decisions. Trust your instinct, you always know more than you think you know. And most importantly, don’t beat yourself over wrong choices. It is OK. It is part of life. But be sure to take the lessons from your choices, and forge ahead wiser. Bianca Ghose, Chief Storyteller of Wipro adds “Dealing with self-doubt and manufactured regret can be one the biggest drags on women. Often times women do not have access to enough information to make choices with, and trusted ears to bounce off life and career decisions with is hard to come by, especially since many societies and cultures continue to eye “ambitious” women with suspicion. Not all choices will work out per plan. We need to let women accept the consequences of their life choices, learn from them, and help them move past the experience with dignity and respect”.

If you want to support the women in your life, here are some pointers:

One, give HER the FREEDOM to CHOOSE. Thanks to digitization, a truly global workforce and many women having the right skills and experience to pick up a range of job profiles and career choices are aplenty. So if you want to support the women in your life, give her the freedom to make choices. Guide her, advise her, help her see the good, bad and ugly of the situation. But let her choose. Shalini Kamath, CEO, SK & Associates says “for me the biggest career decision was for me to pick up the regional role out of Singapore on expat terms at the age of 36 years or move to Mumbai where my husband was a CEO of a company. The choice was between whose career should become dominant to provide for our ‘largish’ family. It was the toughest choice from my career standpoint I had to make.” Divya Agarwal, Director Proeves adds “The most important career choice for me has been to continue to work at my dream organization Hindustan Unilever limited (HUL) or start a venture that I believe in. With a second child, getting back to work at HUL would have been a no brainier. I was familiar to the work, the team and expectations from the role. Plus HUL has great flexible policies and daycare support. I thought that going back at work would get me to a comfort zone and make it more difficult to quit and start on my own. I decided to start ProEves along with my business partner. In the last two years, we have built a business that provides alternate childcare in the form of preschool and daycare accessible and available to young parents and organizations. The journey has been full of ups and downs, unending work, building a team, growing the business, receiving recognition, solving problems. Personally it has been extremely rewarding. I feel I have achieved far more in the last two years than in previous 12 years of my career.”

Two, get REAL on EXPECTATIONS from HER. She has only 24 hours in a day, and is really endowed with the same number of hands, legs, eyes and ears as everyone else. So get real on what you expect from her. If you can get help (by virtue of technology , a robot, an extended support system), then do leverage it. Arti Gupta, Co-founder, StyleNook.in says “For any individual to succeed in their career the support of the family is an absolute must. For men, this is mostly a given and something they can granted. For women, I have seen that many of us have yet to secure buy-ins from our family members. Last week I was at an event where Chanda Kochchar (MD and CEO of ICICI Bank) mentioned something very profound “Your family needs to cherish your career, not tolerate it”. Within this circle of family, the most important stakeholders are parents and partner because that sets the tone. But it is equally critical that your children, in-laws view your career as an important part of who you are and not as something that keeps you from doing your duties!”

Three, be MISERLY in your JUDGMENT of HER. The best help you can do many times is to reserve judgment – specially around personal things like appearance, style, the way she conducts her life, her preferences or past. One loose comment, snide remark or inappropriate word can sometimes shake her confidence, question her identity or bring turmoil in her world, and it can take years for her to find her feet again. So if you really don’t know what you can do to help, just pause before you pass judgment on her. That will be a big help.

Last, never miss an opportunity to ACKNOWLEDGE and APPRECIATE all that SHE DOES. No matter who she is (your mom (-in-law), sister (-in-law), daughter (-in-law), colleague, partner, friend), she almost always does more than you ever think, know or imagine. So take a moment to say Thank you and a genuine heart-felt word on how she has made a positive difference in your life. Trust me, it makes a difference.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s and her employer does not subscribe to the substance or veracity of the views.

Nischala Murthy Kaushik is Global Marketing Head – Service Transformation, Wipro Ltd. Her expertise is to craft and design high impact marketing strategies for emerging and high growth technology areas like blockchain, AI/ML, Connected Car solutions. She is a mom and an IIM Alum, and currently lives in India.