International Women’s Day 2018: How mythology has shaped powerful narratives on gender equality and sexual harassment

Women in mythology show how to fight back and rise stronger

Mythology typically is seen through the men; the focus on male characters, but I find reading mythology through the women’s eyes more interesting, possibly why all my protagonists are women! So, on this International Women’s Day, let us look at how mythology works for women, esp. the corporate women? Mythology is not just ancient tales populated by diverse characters. At a deeper level, both the male and female characters are symbols ; representations of the abstract, the philosophical, the moral, the spiritual, the social and even the political. If gods are leaders so are goddesses, if gods are managers, so are goddesses, if god represents an organisation, so do goddesses. Without one, there is none.

Myth 1: Gender equality pertains only to women

On International Women’s Day, the first myth that needs to be dispelled floating in the corporate corridors – that gender equality pertains only to the women, not the men at the workplace. Of course, women need the men – the other half of the workforce to do what’s necessary to bring women to equality, bringing men into the fold, making them know, get aware and sensitised to the key issues for any lasting progress to be made. Just like men, women need the support of all individuals, everyone. In the churning of the amrutmanthan, all were involved – the devas and the asuras and the Trinity. And it was Mohini , the female form of Vishnu, who eventually retrieved the precious nectar of life and handed it back to the devas. All worked together to create a new world.

Mythology is about struggle and the strivers. Draupadi publicly humiliated fights to win back her dignity and status all her life through her rage and revenge. Kunti , the uncrowned queen mother, battles for the crown and the regal rights for her five orphaned sons. Sita’s struggles are as heroic as Ram’s not more. Mandodari strives to bring her wayward husband Ravan to his senses and save him and the future of her family and kingdom.

Myth 2: For women, there is a penalty for ambition

Another relentless modern myth is that, for the women, there is always a penalty for ambition, running almost in a series!

-That a career woman has to pay a price at the cost of her family and personal life. If too focussed on a career, no man will have her and she remains single and unmarried.

-That if married, she is either forced to remain childless or children become a problem/ burden.

-That if she decide to have kids, they are going to be a neglected, traumatised lot and she will end up a stressed, neurotic woman.

-That all this work, money and freedom begets only misery for women.

-That women can’t have it all.

This serial guilt is enforced, plaguing working woman at some phase of her life. In short, if you are ambitious, you must be punished, scaring off an entire new flock of young women away from their ambitions. Would a woman be able to have a career and still raise normal kids without losing her mind? Yes, she can – as amply evident.

Contrary to these urban myths are stories in mythology. That a woman is not just a wife, a mother, a daughter or a nurturer. She has a purpose in life beyond these roles. Case in point is Satyavati who defies all such societal expectations. She is one of the most political person in the Mahabharat and probably its most ambitious and powerful woman. Her story is of success and achievement – not of punishment. Her ambition is seen as aspirational rather than mercenary: a quality, not a flaw, despite the fact that it is her decisions that define the later generation and later events to end in war.

Myth 3: Women are poor leaders

A corollary of the above myth is that women are poor leaders.

-That women aren’t ambitious enough

-That they don’t have enough confidence

-That they cannot manage or negotiate

-That they don’t want the top job

-That they cannot lead.

Pray why wouldn’t they? And anyway, who decided that? If we often picture rishi to be men, there were several women seers as well – Gargi (the philosopher who challenged rishi Yagnavalkya in an open debate), Lopamudra, Ghosha, Maitreyi and Sulabha – all rishikas of great philosophical thought and intellectual brilliance.

Devyani in the Mahabharata knows her mind and gets what she wants. If Satyavati was a born leader who becomes the queen of Hastinapur, so does Devyani. As does Shakuntala of the original text, in stark variance from Kalidas’ damsel-in-distress heroine. Though each has a different motive, all are driven by ambition and are fiercely purposeful. Kaikeyi leads an army and saves her husband Dashrath from a certain death on the battlefield as does she lead and lord as his Chief Queen in the palace of Ayodhya.

Very few working women feel they are being treated equally, some having to suffer sexual harassment – ranging from sexist comments, leers, random touch, groping, molestation, threat of demotion and sexual assault. Again Satyavati, the grand matriarch, comes to mind. As a girl, she becomes an object of a rishi’s lust but she refuses to play the victim and shows sharp powers of judgement about both the rishi and later Shantanu, the old king of Hastinapur who falls in love with the young fisher girl. How she skilfully extricates herself from these difficult situations is what differentiates and defines Satyavati. Likewise, the apsara Rambha is raped by Ravan and yet her character is never shown as a victim. She rises from the crisis to eventually become the queen of the apsaras, responsible for Ravan’s fall and eventual death. Like Satyavati, she does not succumb or suffer silently…

So it’s not lack of anything holding women back, it’s the myths we have been told and tell ourselves.

Kavita Kané is author of five best sellers and has brought in feminism in mythology, all her five novels, are based on women in Indian mythology – Karna’s Wife(2013), Sita’s Sister(2014), Menaka’s Choice(2015), Lanka’s Princess(2016) and the recently released The Fisher Queens Dynasty. She lives in Pune, with her mariner husband , two daughters, two dogs and a cat.