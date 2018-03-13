‘I love to spend time looking at the competition’

Being in the airline business, it is important that I like to travel and I genuinely do! One of the reasons I enjoy it so much is that I invariably have a great team of people that I work with.

Mark Sutch, Regional GM — SAMEA, Cathay Pacific Airways

The job

Being in the airline business, it is important that I like to travel and I genuinely do! One of the reasons I enjoy it so much is that I invariably have a great team of people that I work with. The bad part of working in a very operational business is when it goes wrong, disruption occurs. There are many things like weather and air traffic congestion that we cannot control, so we really try and concentrate on what we can control, making sure we get that right to help our customers the best we can.

The Weekdays

I like that offices in India start later than at home. It means I have the time to get in early and have coffee, read the newspaper and reflect on the day ahead before the team arrives. I oversee many differing functions so there is always great variety of work in my day. It has taken a while to understand the dynamics of the Indian market — let alone the whole region I cover — so I am constantly learning. I am passionate about aviation and love to spend time looking at what the competition is doing.

The Weekend

I do not set an alarm to rise on the weekend but inevitably wake early as per habit. I walk to a nice quiet café nearby to start my day. I enjoy catching up with friends on a Saturday night for dinner and then catch up on some European Rugby matches on TV later in the night. On Sundays, I like to discover another corner of Mumbai on my motorbike.

The Toys

I have become attached to my recently bought Royal Enfield Classic 500 bike. Also, though I need my phone, I can’t say I like it!

The Logos

I do like the new jacket I have from British-based Indian designer Abhishek Advani. Spanish brand El Ganso features heavily in my wardrobe as do many pairs of trusted Levi’s Jeans.

— As told to Ananya Saha