“I genuinely can never get over Sholay’: Sneha Rajani, Deputy President & Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions

Sneha Rajani

On my bookshelf

I used to be a voracious reader and zip through at least three-four books a week! That changed a few years ago and I do not read as much as I would like to, though I am determined to go back to my ‘good ol’ reading days’. Dan Brown’s Origin in its full hardback glory (sorry, no Kindle for me!) is what you will find on my bedside table these days and yes, I am reading it!

A movie I’d like to watch again / TV series I love

In TV series, I can watch The Thorn Birds over and over again owing to my penchant for unrequited love stories. In films, it is a cliché but I genuinely can never get over Sholay. It is timeless.

My inspiration is…

There is no one person as such, but if I was forced to pick one, it would be Steve Jobs. He was a maverick with an eye for detail. His stubbornness for perfection and his passion for well-crafted, well-designed products is well-known. It is inspiring that he never lost sight of the larger goal despite all the hurdles that he faced.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

A criminal lawyer.

My wanderlust

I can never tire of exploring Africa (where I was born) and soak in that part of the world even more. I absolutely love New York because I enjoy the bustling energy of that city. I also love Cape Town.

— As told to Meghna Sharma