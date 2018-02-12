  3. ‘I don’t pay much attention to brands’: Sergi Canovas Garriga, MD, Ducati India

New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2018 11:24 PM
The job

I love the possibility to share with Ducatisti our experiences with our motorcycles. We share the love for the brand and its experiences, which one can feel while riding a Ducati and are almost always linked to great moments. I feel uncomfortable if the intensity and/or pressure is going down or when something takes longer than expected to move forward.

The Weekdays

I start my day with an hour dedicated to yoga, after which I get my older daughter ready to go to school. Then I enjoy a cappuccino with my wife before leaving for work. I check my to-do list on my way to work in the car. I do not like delays on appointments.

The Weekends

My weekends are for family and friends, playing with my two daughters, a game of squash with my Spanish friends at the Siri Fort Sports complex, a bike ride or enjoying a fantastic Sunday brunch with friends at Olive in Qutub Minar.

The Toys

I cannot live without my phone and my to-do list app.

The Logos

I am not into brands so much. Now, there is so much choice that I do not pay much attention to the brands, except when it comes to shoes.

— As told to Ananya Saha

