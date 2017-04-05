Huma Qureshi on a ‘28-day cleanse’ campaign; check it all out on Instagram

With Bollywood actors and actresses shedding the ‘myth’ of being size zero and concentrating on ‘being healthy’, we saw many drastic body transformations in recent months. From Sonakshi Sinha to Parineeti Chopra, even Aamir Khan and now to beautiful Huma Qureshi, all are focusing on a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. The actress who once had to face body shamers has decided to hit back at the haters in the best way possible, but this time not by hitting the gym but by adopting a healthy diet! And not only that, Huma is also encouraging her fans and other people to follow suit. Huma on her Instagram account has started a ’28-day cleanse’ campaign, in which she is sharing a healthy weight loss diet plan. Gangs of Wasseypur actor who is on a fitness spree is making conscious alterations in her diet and motivating others as well. She started with her first post on the regime by sharing the “don’ts” – like no refined sugar, no soda, and no gluten, no wheat, no processed food and no alcohol – and is sharing her daily diet every day. In her post, she shared how she starts her day – with a cup of hot water, lemon and some grated ginger and for rest of the day she is on proper three meals plus two snacks diet. She is determinant to follow the motto of never crave, never worry’!
The Jolly LLB actress started the campaign on March 26 that has reached its Day 10. Have a look at what Huma’s Instagram post says:
Starting the #28daycleanse from tomorrow.. NO to all the bad stuff.. YES to good healthy food , YES to workout , YES to laughter , YES to positivity.. I’m posting this here so I don’t fall off the wagon and stay motivated in my journey .. Setting new goals to be healthier and happier .. The weighing scale is not a measure of your worth! #happygirlsaretheprettiest #happygirlsarethefittest ???????? Will share the food plan everyday + pics [email protected]
#28dayCleanse Day 1- 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice if half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 2 x Poaches Eggs with Grilled Tomato, Tender stem broccoli, Rocket and grated Parmesan Cheese – SNACK : 15 Almond Nuts – LUNCH : Smoked Salmon Salad 50 g, Fish Tikka 50g, Spinach, 5 cherry tomatoes, 1/2 Avocado, 1/6 Cucumber chopped, 1/2 Red Pepper, 50g Moong Dal , 1/2 Teaspoon of each pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds with Teaspoon olive oil dressing – SNACK : 1 portion Fruit (5 strawberries or 15 Blueberries or 1 kiwi or 15 grapes) with 50g Greek Yogurt – DINNER : 4 hour Marinated Chicken Breast (Olive oil, Dijon Mustard, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt & Pepper) oven cooked or grilled. Served with Red onion Salad #goodfood #nutrition #happygirlsarefittest @senkaisean
Day 2 #28dayCleanse On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 125ml Almond milk brought to boil; Add 30g Quinoa, stir and simmer for 10 mins till most fluid has absorbed. Serve with 1 tablespoon of blackberries or half grated apple, 1 tablespoon Walnuts (5-8 nuts), 1 teaspoon Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt – SNACK : 1 Boiled Egg – LUNCH : 1 Grilled Chicken Breast (Marinated in Lime juice, olive oil, Chilli flakes & black pepper). 1/4-1/2 Avocado, Spinach and Salsa (red onion, tomato, lime juice, jalapeño pepper, garlic, cumin) Salad – SNACK : 1 Apple – DINNER : Red & Yellow Pepper Spelt Salad @senkaisean This detox can be done by anyone anywhere .. it’s not about weight or shape … don’t let the weighing scale be a yardstick of your self worth . Nourish your body and be the best version of yourself ???????? #happygirlsaretheprettiest #happygirlsarethefittest
So then it Day 3 #28dayCleanse You will love these new recipes .. amazing food .. nourishing food and a killer workout 🙂 feeling so good today ???????? On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : Spinach Scrambled Eggs with Avocado, Spring Onion and Cayenne Pepper (1 full egg & 2 egg whites, whisked with splash of milk, pinch of salt and black pepper) Scramble in pan with a knob of butter. Just before ready add handful of spinach till it wilts slightly and add 1 chopped spring onion. Serve with 1/4-1/2 sliced Avocado and sprinkle with Cayenne pepper to taste. – Snack 1 Pear – LUNCH : Green Bean & Tomato Salad with Toasted Sesame – SNACK : 10 walnuts – DINNER : Yellow and Red Pepper Black rice Salad with Grilled Chicken ???? @senkaisean
Eating healthy doesn’t mean eating bland or tasteless .. Healthy food can be yum… I am a foodie so taste for me is very important .. eat the right stuff .. it’s Day 4 of #28daycleanse .. I feel goooodddd – On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : Lean Super Muesli (3 Tablespoons Oats; 2 of each Brazil nuts, Almonds, Walnuts chopped or smashed; 1 teaspoon each of ground flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds; 60ml Rice Milk; 60ml water) – Soak the oats, seeds and nuts in the Rice milk & water overnight. In the morning eat rough as it is or whizz in blender to make smoothie. Add 10 blueberries if u want -SNACK : 1 Boiled Egg or an Invigorating Green Juice (1 pear, 2 inches of cucumber, 2 cups kale, 1 Main Broccoli stem, 1/4 cup fresh Basil, 1/4 fresh Lime) – LUNCH- Chicken, Asparagus & Cashew Stir Fry ????yummm -Dinner – Tandoori Chicken, Avocado , Quinoa and salad ???? @senkaisean
Day 5 #28daycleanse – On waking start with a large glass of water – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 2 Eggs Sunny Side up ???? with grated Parmesan Cheese, Kale, Broccoli and Peppers sautéed with basil and garlic – SNACK : 1 Pear ???? – LUNCH : Oven roasted Chicken with Sweet Potato and Garlic and Leaf Salad ???? – SNACK : BLOOD PUMP JUICE (2 Carrots; 2 Sticks Cellary; 1 small Apple, 1/2 Beetroot; 1/4 Lime; 100ml Filtered Water ???? – DINNER : Marinated Chicken Breast in Olive oil, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Thyme , Oregano, Salt & Pepper oven cooked with spring onion, peppers and French beans. Served with Beetroot, Kale and carrot slaw (one tablespoon Greek yogurt) [email protected]
Common it’s day 6 of the #28DayCleanse -On waking start with a large glass of water – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 125ml Almond milk brought to boil; Add 30g Quinoa, stir and simmer for 10 mins till most fluid has absorbed. Serve with 1 tablespoon of blackberries(optional), 1 tablespoon Walnuts (5-8 nuts), 1 teaspoon Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt – SNACK : GREEN SMOOTH-TEA (1 Cup of Matcha Green Tea brewed and chilled, 1 Cup Kale, 1/2 Apple, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt, 1/4 Avocado, ice cubes – Add all ingredients to your blender and blend until it reaches a smoothie consistency) – LUNCH : Grilled Fish with lemon and coriander, burnt Garlic Spinach and my favourite beetroot salad – SNACK : 1/2 Grapefruit OR 1 Boiled Egg (I didn’t do snack ) – DINNER : Red & Yellow Pepper Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast It’s been a yum journey and Week of #28Cleanse is almost over ????????oh and yes !! Drink lots of water ???? Water is the key to detoxing says @senkaisean
Day 7 … one week of #28dayCleanse done !! This has been a challenging week.. but feeling so great that I stuck to it .. a detox requires making good food choice , prep and dedication ! I’m grateful for all those people who wrote to me and are following the plan with me ???????????? Oh ! And those of you asking … I made everything myself .. infact 95%of all these meals I have cooked .. not my cook.. so I know exactly what goes into my food … very rarely have ordered in from a healthy place.. and most meals take not more than 15-20 mins to prepare ???? Today – On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : Spinach, Spring Onion, Tomatoes and Green Chilli some salt some pepper added to 1 full egg & 2 eggs. Yummy desi omelette – SNACK : TROPICAL FRUIT PLATTER – LUNCH : QUINOA & ROASTED PEPPER SALAD with Seeds & Avocado – DINNER : Chicken mince with Roasted Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Onion , Sweet Potato and loads of Garlic Coming week we will alter the plan a bit more and make more Vegetarian choices .. phase 2 of detox .. also owing to the heat in Mumbai right now .. adding more vegetables and more fruits and new recipes.. Detox food and healthy doesn’t mean boring or bland … @senkaisean
So it’s WEEK 2 – VEGETARIAN : DAY 1 – On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 2 x Poached Eggs with Grilled Tomato, Tender stem broccoli, Rocket and grated Parmesan Cheese – SNACK : TROPICAL GREEN TEA SHAKE 1 tsp Green Tea Matcha Powder 1/2 cup Fresh Mango 1/2 cup Papaya, cubed 1/2 medium Banana 1 tablespoons Greek Yogurt 1 handful Ice – LUNCH : BROAD BEAN, CHICKPEA & SPINACH SALAD with AVOCADO – SNACK : 10-15 Almonds – DINNER : CURRIED COCONUT QUINOA & GREENS WITH ROASTED CAULIFLOWER @senkaisean
All this food I made myself #JustSaying DAY 9 of #28dayCleanse – On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 125ml Almond milk brought to boil; Add 30g Quinoa, stir and simmer for 10 mins till most fluid has absorbed. Serve with 1 tablespoon of Mango, 1 tablespoon Almonds (5-8 nuts), 1 teaspoon Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt -SNACK : INVIGORATING GREEN JUICE (1 pear, 4 inches of cucumber, 2 cups spinach, 2 cups Kale, 1 Main Broccoli stem, 1/4 cup fresh Basil, 1/4 fresh Lime) – LUNCH : SPICY ROASTED GREEN BEANS, CHERRY TOMATOES with TOFU (125g Green Beans cut to 1 inch; 80g Tomatoes cut in half; 100g Tofu cut in cubes; 1 teaspoon Olive Oil; 1 pinch salt, 1 pinch Black Pepper; 1 pinch Cayenne Pepper) – SNACK : 1/2 Fruit – DINNER : FLOWER POWER EGG & CAULIFLOWER PIZZA (homemade ) @senkaisean
It’s Day 10 guys !! #28daycleanse Had a super busy day .. but a busy day is no excuse to give up on nutrition.. All my meals were made at Home by Me and I carried them in a box ???? or two As usual on waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : LEMONY AVOCADO & PEA with EGGS -SNACK : 1 APPLE – LUNCH : GRILLED PANEER with KALE, BEETROOT & BROCCOLI – DINNER : QUINOA, LENTIL & CHILLI SALAD with LIME & CORIANDER + 1 big tablespoon HUMMUS @senkaisean ????????
Well, that is something quick and easy to follow if you are looking for a healthy weight loss diet plan. People who always complain about veing fat and have an unfit lifestyle, this is something really amazing for you. Thanks Huma!