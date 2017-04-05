Huma Qureshi on a ‘28-day cleanse’ campaign; check it all out on Instagram

Huma Qureshi, who once had to face body shamers has decided to hit back at the haters in the best way possible, but this time not by hitting the gym but by adopting a healthy diet!(Instagram/Bollywood Hungama)

With Bollywood actors and actresses shedding the ‘myth’ of being size zero and concentrating on ‘being healthy’, we saw many drastic body transformations in recent months. From Sonakshi Sinha to Parineeti Chopra, even Aamir Khan and now to beautiful Huma Qureshi, all are focusing on a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. The actress who once had to face body shamers has decided to hit back at the haters in the best way possible, but this time not by hitting the gym but by adopting a healthy diet! And not only that, Huma is also encouraging her fans and other people to follow suit. Huma on her Instagram account has started a ’28-day cleanse’ campaign, in which she is sharing a healthy weight loss diet plan. Gangs of Wasseypur actor who is on a fitness spree is making conscious alterations in her diet and motivating others as well. She started with her first post on the regime by sharing the “don’ts” – like no refined sugar, no soda, and no gluten, no wheat, no processed food and no alcohol – and is sharing her daily diet every day. In her post, she shared how she starts her day – with a cup of hot water, lemon and some grated ginger and for rest of the day she is on proper three meals plus two snacks diet. She is determinant to follow the motto of never crave, never worry’!

The Jolly LLB actress started the campaign on March 26 that has reached its Day 10. Have a look at what Huma’s Instagram post says:

Well, that is something quick and easy to follow if you are looking for a healthy weight loss diet plan. People who always complain about veing fat and have an unfit lifestyle, this is something really amazing for you. Thanks Huma!