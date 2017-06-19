How to have a good night of sleep in the sweltering summer heat; Top 5 tips to know

Drink more water and liquids like lemonade, coconut water, and fruit juices. (PTI/Representational Image)

The summer heat reaches up to the wrong side of 40 degrees Celsius on a daily basis almost across India and the temperature remains high long after the sun has set. Sleeping in such an atmosphere then becomes really difficult. Air conditioners may be the answer but then how many people can really afford them. And also, are they a healthy or affordable option even for those who actually buy them. Spending long hours under AC maintained conditions is not to be recommended. So, what is the solution? Look no further, here are some tips, by The Sun, to help you sleep better in the hot weather:

1. Turn off the lights

Artificial lights generate energy and in turn, heat in the house. If you unplug the sockets the heat will not be generated to that extent. The US Department of Energy says that 90% of the energy given off by bulbs is in the form of heat and only 10% is light.

2. Put ice cubes in front of the fan

Underneath your ceiling fan or in front of the table fan, put a box of ice cubes which while melting can cool the room. This can be a good alternative to the air conditioner and will give a really cool breeze.

3. Eat curry and chili based food as it makes you sweat

Eating chili would make you sweat, which when soaked, will cool off your body and take out the excess heat. Sweating also clears the body by removing the salt, cholesterol, and alcohol.

4. Drink water instead of caffeine, alcohol

A few hours before sleeping, limit the intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee and soda, and tea as not only they generate heat in the body but also disturbs your biological sleep cycle. Drink more water and if that’s too boring for you then drink water-based liquids like lemonade, coconut water, and fruit juices.

5. Take a cold shower and wash face frequently

Taking a cold shower at night before sleeping lowers the body’s temperature considerably and also cleans off the sweat accumulated over the day. Also washing the face in frequent intervals can freshen you up and keep the heat at bay.