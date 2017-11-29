High BMI, diabetes cause of new cancer cases: Lancet study

High BMI, diabetes cause of new cancer cases, says Lancet study (Representational Image ) Image Source IE)

The medical journal Lancet in its new study has found that diabetes and high BMI (more than 25kg/m2) were the cause of 5.6 per cent of the new cancer cases around the globe. The study was published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. It analysed 7,92,600 cases and found that new cases in 18 kinds of cancer, whose numbers were 5,44,300 occured due to high BMI. This is equivalent to 3.9 per cent of all cancers and nearly double that of the 2,80,100 cases attributable to diabetes (2 per cent). The study calculated individual’s BMI or body mass index which is a person’s weight in kg divided by the square of height in metres. This is a measure recognised all over the world to determine obesity.

According to study, (24.5%) of the 7.66 lakh new cases of liver cancer, and 38.4% per cent of the 3.17 lakh new cases of endometrial cancer were due to high BMI and diabetes. 26.1 per cent of the new diabetes-related cancers (7.7 lakh cases) and 31.9 per cent of the new BMI-related cancers (1.74 lakh cases) were attributable to increase in the prevalence of these risk factors from 1980 to 2002.

The study is important for India as there are 62 million people with diabetics approximately.

The findings are important for India as, with an estimated 62 million diabetics, it is widely considered the diabetes capital of the world. In 2014 article an article in Australian Medical Journal, states “…prevalence of diabetes is predicted to double globally from 171 million in 2000 to 366 million in 2030, with a maximum increase in India. It is predicted that by 2030, diabetes mellitus may afflict up to 79.4 million individuals in India.”

Also, the BMI obesity cut-off standard has been lowered from the global 25 kg/m2 to 22 kg/m2. This makes Indians prone to truncal obesity, that increases the risk of various ailments. According to data collected by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, India had 10,57,204 cases of cancer in 2012. The National Cancer Registry recorded around 14.5 lakh cancer cases in 2016-17 in the country.

For the Lancet study, researchers from Imperial College, London, University of Kent and International Agency for Research on Cancer assessed the increase in new cases of 18 cancers in 175 countries between 1980 and 2002, based on the prevalence of diabetes and high BMI.

