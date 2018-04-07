World Health Day 2018: Top motivational fitness quotes and images

WHO was formed so as to address crucial global health issues global health issues.

World Health Day 2018: The World Health Day is going to be observed across the globe on Saturday, April 7. This year the theme of the World Health Day is ‘Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere’. The day is celebrated as World Health day as in this day World Health Organisation (WHO) came into being. WHO was formed so as to address crucial global health issues global health issues.

The WHO makes efforts every year to attract people attention to concern that is related to health worldwidwide.

The idea for this day is to increase awareness of health and how every person in this world must have proper health services. On this day, the countries across the globe are also asked to be more conscious of health facilities provided by them.

Below are top motivational fitness quotes from famous personalities:

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship: Gautam Buddha

Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health: Dalai Lama

I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.: Joyce Meyer

It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver. Mahatma Gandhi

A healthy attitude is contagious but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier: Tom Stoppard