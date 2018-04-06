World Health Day 2018: Simple Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy

World Health Day 2018: On April 7, the people across the world will be celebrating the World Health Day.

World Health Day 2018: On April 7, the people across the world will be celebrating the World Health Day. Under the leadership of World Health Organisation, this day is celebrated to ensure more and more people are taking time out of their daily life and focus on health and fitness. This year, the theme for the day is Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere.

Staying fit plays an important role in the overall development of our lives. The monumental increase in the level of stress that people have in their daily life demands an active body. This is where the need to workout and to have a healthy lifestyle comes in. However, taking time out to perform such things is very difficult. Hence there are many simple ways by which you can ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Get enough sleep

The first and foremost thing to do is to inculcate the habit of getting full 7-8 hours of sleep. Better the quality of sleep you will get, chances of you feeling refreshed are more.

Eat Fresh

With more and more packed food and junk food getting popular these days, it is important for the normal working individual to eat fresh food. From fresh vegetables to fresh fruits, eating good is the second step to having a healthy lifestyle. Another thing to keep in mind is never missing out on breakfast.

Regular medical checkup

With a packed schedule, it is nearly impossible to take time out for a medical checkup. However, with a regular monthly or bi-monthly checkup will keep you updated with your body and will let you know what are you missing out on.

Drink water

Drinking water, plenty of it, is a simple method that makes your body hydrated. Water is a natural cleanser for our organs and digestive system.

Other simple methods will include:

* Walking, running.

* Workout, going to the gym.

* Reduce stress, by doing meditation and performing Yoga