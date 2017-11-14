World Diabetes Day 2017: Here are top 5 ways to eliminate the risk of increased blood sugar levels

This is a serious condition that exposes patients to several complications that could prove to be life threating also. (Photo: Reuters)

World Diabetes Day 2017: November 14, which is celebrated as Children’s Day in India is also marked as the World Diabetes Day every year. Today this high blood sugar levels disorder has spread to over 70 million people in India. This is a serious condition that exposes patients to several complications that could prove to be life threating also. In general terms, Diabetes is a condition when the glucose levels in the blood of a person increase. It happens when the pancreas is either unable to make sufficient amounts of insulin or does not produce insulin properly. While this condition may be life threating and permanent, some changes in the regular diet and lifestyle can do miracles in controlling this disease. Here are five steps that can help a person take care of Diabetes-

Lifestyle modification: A simple change in the lifestyle of a person can do wonders. For controlling Diabetes, a person needs to control their sedentary habits, keep away from aerated drinks and eating junk and fatty food. People can adopt healthy diets along with an increased physical activity to make an intensive lifestyle modification.

Food habits and balanced diet: Not eating food in order to lose weight can result in gaining more weight and can also invite a lot of new diseases into the body. The intake of an appropriate amount of a balance carbohydrates, fats and proteins with fruits is essential for a person to maintain healthy habits and balanced diet. The most important thing is to eat at the right time. Staying on an empty stomach for long hours can increase the risk of developing diabetes. In order to avoid the risk, just replace heavy meals after prolong gap with small healthy snacks to munch on

Obesity and regular exercise: Obesity is one of the major reasons for a person to attract the risk of diabetes. As doctor suggests, try to maintain ideal body weight, that is to keep the BMI less than 22.9 Kg/m2 and waist circumference to less than 90 cm in male and 80 cm in females. From a brisk walk to yoga, exercise daily for at least for 30 to 45 minutes. Sedentary habits are contributing in a big way to increasing incidences of diabetes.

Manage stress with adequate sleep: Along with eating habits, people also need to take care of their body with proper rest. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep every day is a must as our body rejuvenates itself during sleep. Staying awake until late hours increases the risk of having diabetes and hypertension, which inturns will result in stress. While this needs to be addressed at a higher level, it is essential that a person find ways to mitigate this stress.

Family history of diabetes and regular checkups: Regular blood sugar monitoring, a review with your doctors at regular intervals is a must. If there is a history of any particular disease, then that must be told to the doctors.