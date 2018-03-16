What is Neuroendocrine tumour? Irrfan Khan diagnosed with this rare form of cancer

It came as a massive shock for millions of fans of Irrfan Khan. (Photo from Twitter)

It came as a massive shock for millions of fans of Irrfan Khan, when the Bollywood actor confirmed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Right from the time i.e 3:00 PM – 16 Mar 2018 since Irrfan Khan made this big revelation about his health, the viral tweet of the Bollywood actor is breaking the internet, and the hearts of millions of his fans. So, what is this disease NeuroEndocrine Tumour all about? And, what happens when someone suffers from this disease? Here are few important things to know about this disease:-

– It is a rare form of cancer

– This rare form of cancer can target various parts of the body

– Neuroendocrine tumours are described as neuroendocrine carcinomas.

– Neuroendocrine tumour can start in a number of places in the patient’s body, including the lungs and the gastrointestinal tract.

– Neuroendocrine tumour originates from nerve and gland tissues combined.

– According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, who is an assistant professor of surgery (Oncology) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, “Neuroendocrine tumour is as a special or rare form of cancer.” “These are special cells which are present in either the GI (gastrointestinal) tract or in the lungs,” says Dr. Sunil Kumar. “There are special cells, generally immature in nature and don’t have very good behaviour,” Dr Kumar added.

– Dr Sunil Kumar confirms that if neuroendocrine tumour detected early, it is treatable.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope,” Irrfan Khan said on Twitter. “The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes,” the Piku actor added.

Irrfan Khan also reacted to the rumours going viral about his health. “As for the rumours that were floated, NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” Irrfan Khan added.

Irrfan Khan is considered as India’s one of the most versatile actors in the entire film industry. Not only in Bollywood, but Irrfan Khan has also made a name for himself in Hollywood. Irrfan has acted in famous Hollywood films like Life of Pi, Jurassic World and others.