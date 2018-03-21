What a transformation! This man lost 62 kgs in 1 year – How he did it?

Jaydeep Bhuta. (Twitter)

There are lot of myths related to Keto diet but nutritionist consultant Jaydeep Bhuta has broken all of them. Bhuta who was once 142 kgs with a waistline of 52 inches but with proper meal plan he has now able to lose 62 kgs in one year. Bhuta in an interview said that he felt that was a lot of misinformation and misconception related to fat loss and it was the reason that he took nutrition. He claims that he was easily able to lose weight with scientific ways — cutting starchy foods and carbs from the diet as proposed by the Ketogenic diet.

He said that it is not dietary fat consumption that has to be controlled but sugar and carbohydrates. It is the latter two that make people fat. He added, “It’s the hormone insulin that needs to be controlled in order to lose weight. Nutritionists suggest diet plans that prevent insulin from spiking. Even Ketogenic diet follows the same principle. Insulin should not spike because it’s the insulin hormone that is responsible for fat gain.”

However, Bhuta said that following a ketogenic diet is not easy. He said: “The problem with those following the Ketogenic diet is that many follow it thinking that they will get the liberty to eat unlimited fat and that they will still lose weight. But that’s not how it works. A lot of people overdo fat consumption and even cheat with sugars in their meals. As a result, instead of losing weight, many end up gaining weight while following keto,” according to a report by GQ.

