What a transformation! Shobha De fat shamed this cop; he lost 65 kgs – Did he take her too seriously?

It was last year in February when columnist and novelist, Shobha De tweeted a picture of an obese police official. She received a lot of flak for fat-shaming a police official. However, a year after the incident, the cop named Daulatram Jogawat from the Neemuch region of Madhya Pradesh, has lost a huge 65 kilogram through bariatric surgery reports MumbaiMirror. He is being operated by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala at Saifee Hospital.

However, a year after the incident, the cop from Madhya Pradesh now wants to thank Shobha De and her jibe against him. It was due to her tweet, Daulatram Jogawat got into the limelight and Dr Muffazal Lakdawala came forward to operate him. And the best part about the incident is that he is being operated for free by Dr Lakdawala. Ahead of the surgery, Jogawat weighed around 180 kg however, he lost around 65 kg and now weighs 115 kg.

Jogawat had said that he was not fat because of overeating. The 58-year-old said that he started piling on weight 20 years ago. And it was later turned out that Jogawat was fat due to insulin imbalance caused by a gall bladder operation.

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

While speaking to the MumbaiMirror, Jogawat asked everyone not to mock an overweight person. Jogawat pointed out that obesity is a disease which needs to be treated. Jogawat also asked the police departments across India to help a lending hand to those police officials who are in need of such surgeries.

Shobha De also commented that the police officer never complained to her about the tweet. “I’d love to meet Jogawat who is no longer on ‘heavy bandobast’,” De said to MumbaiMirror. Jogawat’s doctor Lakdawala credited his “mental toughness and discipline” for the weight loss, and said he could easily lose another 30 kgs.