Treat to fitness freaks! McDonald’s makes healthy menu; cuts oil, fats from burgers, fries and others

McDonald’s, the world’s leading fast-food chain, has now tried to make its famous burger healthier. (Reuters)

McDonald’s, the world’s leading fast-food chain, has now tried to make its famous burger healthier. Cutting down the oil content by 40 per cent from the mayonnaise, the major fast-food giant has brought down the calories count of your favourite burgers and wraps by 11 percent. McDonald’s India took to Twitter to announce the latest changes it has made in carbs intake for the foodies. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mcdonald’s India shared its revamped healthier menu. From low carb McAloo Tikki to 96 percent fat-free soft serve ice cream, the company added some other items among ‘healthy’ options.

Giving another reason to enjoy the fries, nuggets, sauces and patties guilt-free, it has added 25 per cent more dietary fibre to the patties. McDonald’s one of the most popular items – French Fries – which on several occasions had been accused of not being healthy enough, the company has reduced sodium content by 20 per cent. It said that from now onwards, its all-day grilled and steamed menu would also include patties with lesser calories.

LIVE UPDATE: Our iconic product McAloo Tikki is now a balanced meal with the right proportion of carbohydrate, protein and fats. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

We have reduced oil content in our mayonnaise by 40% which cuts down the calories from your favourite burgers and wraps. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

LIVE UPDATE: Our dessert, Soft Serve, is made with 100% milk and is 96% fat free. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

Following the latest trend of eating healthy, the company has decided to cater to the fitness goals of people. Giving an ear to the health-conscious people, the it decided to present its low calories menu. The fast food chain has announced it replaced refined flour with whole grain. It also said that whole grain wraps are available across all of its restaurants.

McDonald’s has been in India for last 22 years. However, the company had to go through a bad phase lately. The 84 outlets of the food giant in the east and north India were forced to shut down last year after discontinuation of supplies by the logistics partner. However, they were reopened in January this year. The outlets had to shut on December 25 after McDonald’s estranged partner Vikram Bakshi-led CPRL’s logistics partner Radhakrishna Foodland discontinued its supply services, alleging reduction in volume and non-payment of certain dues, among others. Bakshi, however, roped in new logistics vendor ColdEX to resume supply to the affected outlets.