Roche launches new lung, bladder cancer drug in India

Global pharma major Roche today said it has launched monoclonal antibody atezolizumab under the brand name Tecentriq in India for treatment of lung and bladder cancer. Tecentriq has shown to extend survival and improve the quality of life in the approved indications, Roche said in a statement. The product has been approved in India “for two types of cancers: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Urothelial Carcinoma, a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer”, it added. The drug will now be available to patients in India on the prescription of oncologists, Roche said.

Commenting on the development, Roche Products India Pvt Ltd MD Lara Bezerra said: “Bringing Tecentriq to India reflects Roche’s commitment to bring global innovations to the country.” The company believes that Tecentriq will play an important role in the treatment of people with advanced bladder cancer and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in India, she added.

“Roche has helped transform the treatment of cancer globally, and will continue to set newer standards of care for cancer patients in India,” Bezerra said. Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody used for treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. It is a cancer immunotherapy drug that is designed to work with body’s natural defense system.