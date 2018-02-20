Pakistan worst country for newborns, says UNICEF report; here’s what findings say about India

In terms of risk for newborns, India stands at 12 among 52 “lower-middle-income countries”. (Photo: IE)

Pakistan has been tagged as one of the riskiest places for the newborn! According to a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund or the UNICEF, our neighboring country is the worst place for newborn babies. As per the report, one in 22 babies born in the country die before they are even a month old. The report released by UNICEF on Tuesday tracks the rate of death among newborns in the first 28 days of life. The UNICEF report states that babies born in Japan, Iceland, and Singapore have the best chance at survival.

Pakistan topped the UNICEF chart with 45.6 newborn babies dying out of 1,000 births in 2016. India fared better against Pakistan, though only marginally. India’s child deaths per 1,000 live births stands at 25.4. In terms of risk for newborns, India stands at 12 among 52 “lower-middle-income countries”. Other than Pakistan, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan face the worst odds according to the UNICEF.

What comes as a surprise is that other neighboring nations such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan are ahead of India in terms of neonatal survival rate. For India, the report states that around 600,000 newborns die within 28 days of their birth every year. As per the UNICEF report, the safest nation for the newborns is Japan where less than one in every 1,000 babies dies in the first 28 days of their lives.

“While we have halved the number of deaths among children under the age of five in the last 25 years. There has not been any similar progress in ending deaths among children less than one-month-old,” UNICEF’s Executive Director, Henrietta H. Fore, said in a statement.

The report stated that each year, around 2.6 million babies do not survive through their first month, adding that The UNICEF report also takes note of the top reasons behind deaths among the newborn babies. As per the report, more than 80 per cent deaths is due to delivery complications and infectious diseases like pneumonia. These diseases can be prevented with the help of affordable healthcare and trained medical officials, as per the UNICEF report.