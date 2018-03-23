India likely to generate 775.5 tonnes of medical waste daily by 2020, says study

The study, which was released yesterday, said medical waste is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent. (Reuters)

India is likely to generate about 775.5 tonnes of medical waste per day by 2022 from the current level of 550.9 tonnes daily, a study conducted jointly by industry body ASSOCHAM and Velocity has said. The study, which was released yesterday, said medical waste is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent.

Titled ‘Unearthing the Growth Curve and Necessities of Bio Medical Waste Management in India-2018’, the study stressed on the need for stringent monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure safe and effective management of waste. Releasing the paper, Dr Kirti Bhushan, the Director General of Health Services of the Delhi government said, “Safe and effective management of waste is not only a legal necessity but also a social responsibility. Lack of concern, motivation, awareness and cost factor are some of the problems faced in proper biomedical waste management.”

Waste management market in India is expected to reach USD 13.62 billion by 2025, Dr Bhushan said, adding, “There is a need for education regarding the hazards associated with improper waste disposal. Education of staff about management of biomedical waste is crucial in today’s healthcare arena.” Major waste sections such as municipal solid waste management market, e-waste market and bio-medical waste are expected to grow at CAGR of 7.14 per cent, 10.03 per cent and 8.14 per cent respectively.

According to the study, the key challenges in bio-medical waste management include speed of data availability, under-reporting of waste generated and handling capacity, operation of healthcare facility without authorisation under Biomedical Waste Management Rules, lack of awareness among various sections of the staff at all levels among others. Inadequate waste management can cause pollution, growth and multiplication of vectors like insects, rodents and worms and may lead to transmission of diseases like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis and AIDS through syringes and needles, the report stated. In addition to health risks associated with poor management of medical waste, its impact on environment, especially to the risks of pollution of water, air and soil in developing countries must also be considered, it said.