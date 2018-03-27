India beats China, Pakistan to top antibiotic consumption; here’s what findings suggest

India saw an increase of 103 percent in the consumption of antibiotics between 2005 and 2015 and the average amount of consumption per day per 1,000 inhabitants also rose by 63% during this period. (Reuters)

India has witnessed the highest consumption of antibiotics among the low and middle-income group countries in a span of fifteen years from 2005 till 2015, shows a study by US-based National Academy of Sciences in their official journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The country is also the biggest consumer of a specific class of antibiotics consumed mostly as a last resort, which could spell trouble as the world is undergoing a health crisis in antibiotic resistance.

According to the study, the use of antibiotics in humans globally rose 39 percent between 2000 and 2015, led by dramatic increases in the low-income and middle-income countries. Analyzing over 76 countries, the study is the most comprehensive assessment of global trends to date relating to the consumption of human antibiotic.

The primary idea of the study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) was to highlight the need for global surveillance of the consumption of antibiotics in order to bring forward policies to reduce the consumption and resistance and also, parallelly, providing access to these lifesaving drugs. The study tracked patterns of antibiotic consumption over a period time and across various countries. This could help in forming policies for optimising antibiotic prescription and minimising the resistance to antibiotics, such as enforcing per capita consumption targets or investing in alternatives to antibiotics. The resistance to antibiotics is one of the major causes of diseases and death globally, stated the study.

India saw an increase of 103 percent in the consumption of antibiotics between 2005 and 2015 and the average amount of consumption per day per 1,000 inhabitants also rose by 63% during this period. The worldwide use of antibiotics reportedly increased by 65 percent from 2000 till 2015, while the consumption rate increased by 39 percent globally. Although consumption of antibiotics in low and middle-income group countries like India remain lower than in high-income group countries like the United States, consumption in the former countries is rapidly converging to rates similar to latter. The study noted that the efforts made to reduce the consumption must balance access limitations in countries like India and must also take account of global resistance patterns.