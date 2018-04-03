How to lose weight is a passe now, when to sweat it out is the biggest question! Answer is here

Working out has become a crucial part of people’s life. (Reuters)

Working out has become a crucial part of people’s life. It has become so important that internet is flooded with articles on the best workout to lose fat or ten exercises to gain six-packs among others. People go for jogs or hit the gym at any given time, however, researchers have now found out the best time for the workout.

Researchers suggest that the best time to sweat it out is early in the morning on an empty stomach. The early morning workout helps speed weight loss and boost energy level, according to a report by the Independent. Other studies conclude that squeezing in your fitness routine later in the day, once your body is naturally warmed up, is a better idea.

An exercise physiologist, Chris Jordan, who created the viral Johnson & Johnson Official 7-Minute Workout, however, took a slightly different approach. “The best time of day to work out is the time you’re most likely to work out,” Jordan told Business Insider.

Jordan, who has worked for US Air Force in Europe as a fitness consultant said he experimented with various timing windows for his fitness regime before settling on for afternoons.

He claimed that afternoon breakfast worked the best for him. “What I like about working out in the afternoon is that I’m loose, I’m not typically as tired, and my muscles aren’t stiff like they sometimes are in the morning,” Jordan said. “Plus, it’s a great break, and I get so much energy afterwards.”

Morning vs. afternoon workouts

If you are an early riser than there is great news for you: Some research studies suggest that an early-morning workout on an empty stomach helps speed weight loss and boost energy levels by priming the body for an all-day fat burn.

Exercising first thing in the morning may push the body to tap into its fat reserves for fuel. Also, early morning workout means that people get more sunlight which is key to body’s internal circadian rhythm.

“There are some pros and cons with whatever time you choose,” Jordan said. “Maybe you’re a bit sluggish in the morning, but if you choose that time, then at least it’s done for the day, and you’re not going to skip it when unexpected things come up,” he added.