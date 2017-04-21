HCG partners with Arogya for interest free loan for cancer treatment

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, said together, they have come up with a plan to help people who are in immediate need of finances, particularly with no interest for the first year. (Reuters)

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., a cancer treatment network, today announced its plans to partner with Arogya Finance to facilitate interest-free loans for cancer care. The facility will be made available in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, HCG said. B S Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, said together, they have come up with a plan to help people who are in immediate need of finances, particularly with no interest for the first year. “This will immensely benefit cancer patients.”

Patients can take loans either in the form of direct financial loans or in the form of loan cards with an embedded pre-approved loan, a release from HCG said. Under Direct Loan scheme, Arogya Finance would provide interest free health finance offerings up to Rs five lakh to treat needy patients for a period of 12 months.

If the loan tenure exceeds one year, the patient shall bear a minimal interest rate, the release said. The loan tenure is six months to 48 months [0% interest rate for one year, 6% for two years, 8% for three years and 9% for four years.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.(HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, said it has a network of 17 comprehensive cancer centres spread across the country. Arogya Finance is a social healthcare venture, which offers medical loans to the traditionally un-banked, using risk assessment tools that allow them to finance people outside the formal banking system.