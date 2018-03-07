Happy Women’s Day 2018 Theme, History And Celebration

Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. The theme for 2018 is #PressforProgress. (Source: Thinkstock Image/IE)

Happy International women’s day 2018: International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, is dedicated to celebrating womanhood and their political, cultural, social and economic achievements in society. The day also stresses on gender equality. The day has been embraced by the world and is increasingly associated with equal rights for women and feminism.

Interestingly, even before the world had started observing March 8 as ‘International Women’s Day’, it was celebrated in socialist and Communist nations.

It is was later in 1977, that the United Nations adopted the idea. Every year, UN celebrates the day with different themes and the theme this year is #PressforProgress.

Although the day is not associated with any one group, it brings together several governments across the world, non-profits and charities, and many women welfare and empowerment organisations, each one of them focussing on celebrating womanhood.

International Women’s Day in 2010 saw the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) bring to limelight the mental and physical hardships of women which were the result of armed conflicts and humanitarian crisis. Again in 2011, former United States President Barack Obama had declared the month of March as ‘Women’s History Month’.

In 2012, the theme decided by the United Nations for International Women’s Day was ‘Empower Rural Women — End Hunger and Poverty’. The following year, the theme was ‘A promise is a promise: Time for action to end violence against women’. In 2014, it was ‘Equality for Women is Progress for All’, while in 2015, it was ‘Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it!’. I

In 2016, the theme of ‘Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality’ marked International Women’s Day while, last year, in 2017, it was ‘Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030’.