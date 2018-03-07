Happy Women’s Day 2018: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day according to the UN Women is “Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives”.

Happy Women’s Day 2018: Observed internationally on March 8, Women’s Day is a celebration of women’s achievements across nations. This day is marked as Women’s day to show respect, appreciation and love towards the females. While the first women’s day was observed back in 1909 on February 28, the date March 8 was suggested by the International Woman’s Conference to become the ‘International Woman’s Day’ in the year 1910. This day is a blend of Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, when you get to show your respect and love for your mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, teacher and others.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day according to the UN Women is “Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives”. This theme has been taken up as a movement for the rights, equality and justice for women after movement like #MeToo and #TimesUp were taken up by many Hollywood Celebrities this year. Mentioned below are some Quotes, Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages for you to send to your loved ones to show love and respect this Women’s Day-

You make obedient daughter,

You make honest wives,

You make wonderful lovers,

You make caring daughter,

You make sweet sisters,

Woman! How you fulfill all the desires?

Happy woman’s Day

“A women is like a tea bag, you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water”- Eleanor Roosevelt

This LIFE has no existence without a strong ally in WOMAN in every stage of life-starting from Motherhood to Wife, Sister &finally a Daughter. Happy Women’s Day !!

“The greatest gift to man is women, but the greatest gift to women is herself.”- CC Campbell

The flame your love can only light up my heart!

I can shine only with the warmth of your smile,

I make a promise to you,

As long as I will live, I will not leave!

Happy woman’s Day.

A Women is a wonderful creation of God,You can get her love in all forms – mother, sister, granny, friend, wife! Happy Womens Day!

A beautiful women, a great friend and a wonderful mother. You are all this to me and much more… I feel so lucky and proud to have a mom like you. Happy Women’s Day to Mother

Today, remember that all life spring from you. Look at the world and smile that without you, life would have been impossible. Enjoy your day to the fullest. Happy Women’s Day

It’s you who are making the difference in so many lives…. And I am one of them…. Have a wonderful Womens day!

Happy international women’s day 2018!!