Happy Rose day 2018: Ideas to make her feel special, check out the pocket-friendly ways

Rose, the flower, has been a symbol of expressing various human emotions. This year, like every year, Rose day will be celebrated on February 7. (YouTube screenshot)

Rose Day 2018: The week of love and romance, Valentine’s Week will be starting from February 7. And the first day of the love-filled week will be starting from Rose Day. This year, like every year, Rose day will be celebrated on February 7. Rose, the flower, has been a symbol of expressing various human emotions. The red rose, especially shows the human emotion of love, similarly, the colour of rose is used to express various emotions. There are many traditions regarding the Rose Day. And there are many things that you can do to make your loved one feel special on this love filled day.

Red Rose – It is said that the Red Rose stands for love and romance

Pink Rose – It is believed that the Pink Rose stands for gratitude and appreciation

Yellow Rose – In popular culture, the Yellow Rose stand for friendship, joy and even used as ‘get well soon’ message

White Rose – Many believe that a White Rose stands for Purity, Peace and Spirituality

Orange Rose – It is said that an Orange Rose stands for desire, passion and enthusiasm

So, be prepared what rose you have in mind for her/him, that will express your perfect emotions. Here are some of the ways you can make your significant other feel special on Rose Day that are financially sound:

Prepare dinner for him/her: Perhaps the most cliched thing to do on Rose Day is to go out on a dinner, but a decent romantic dinner may just set the mood for the entire week. The better move will be to surprise your significant other by preparing their favourite meal at home. Preparing a meal will be extremely pocket-friendly, and adds a personal touch to the experience.

Plan a picnic out: Since the Rose Day falls on Wednesday this year, it will be interesting to make your significant other leave their office for a spontaneous trip to a picnic. A picnic will not be a burden on the pocket as well.

Surprise him/her: Instead of waiting for the day to end to meet your significant other, visit your significant other at the workplace and hand them the rose directly.

Take her/him out shopping: Not the worst of ideas, but if you have picked up hints on what your significant other may want to buy, then it is the best possible way to make most of the rose day. Take him/her out on a shopping trip and this will be rewarding as well as fulfilling for your significant other. And there is also no need go extravagant on the shopping spree. Even if you the basic essentials will be loved by your significant other.

Valentine day will be celebrated on February 14. On Valentine’s Day, exchanging of cards, sweets, gifts and flowers have become customary with your significant others. It should be noted that Valentine’s Day is not a public holiday and hence all the government offices, schools, banks and other organisation of importance will be open.