Happy Ram Navami 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Happy Ram Navami 2018: The Hindu occasion of Ram Navami, observed at the end of the nine-day Navaratri festival, falls on Sunday, March 25, this year. This day, known to be the birthday of Lord Rama, is celebrated with utmost exuberance and happiness in our country. Every year, Ram Navami is marked with Hindus performing special rituals, singing religious hymns, conducting a special puja followed by aarti at their homes to glorify the deity. At some places, religious processions are taken out to hail the Lord, who is considered to have been born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of a Hindu day. According to popular beliefs, Lord Rama was considered as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2018, we have put together a string of wishes, including Ram Navami images and Ram Navami quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Happy Ram Navami 2018: Here are a few Ram Navami wishes

1. May Lord Rama bless you with happiness, peace and success on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami 2018!

2. May Lord Rama shower his divine blessings on you and your loved ones. I wish you joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navami.

3. Ram Navami Wishes and greetings to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you all with good things and perfect health on this auspicious occasion. Happy Ram Navami!

4. Seek the blessings of the almighty Lord Rama for all kinds of success in your life. Happy Ram Navami 2018!

Happy Ram Navami 2018: Here are a few Ram Navami images that you can share:

Happy Ram Navami 2018: Here are a few popular Ram Navami quotes

1. “Lord Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he held aloft, and the ordinance he lay down. They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!”

2. “When Rama is installed in the heart, everything will be added unto you: fame, fortune, freedom, fullness. Happy Navami!”

3. “It is not enough, nor is it essential that you should repeat the name of Lord Rama loudly; respect it in the fullness of admiration and love. Happy Ram Navami 2018!”

4. “The greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama. Happy Ram Navami!”

