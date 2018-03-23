Happy Ram Navami 2018: Date, time, importance, significance, worship (puja vidhi), shubh muhurat and mythological recognition

Happy Ram Navami 2018: Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. (Facebook)

Happy Ram Navami 2018: Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. Every year, this day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama on the holy land of Ayodhya and various rituals are performed. It includes religious hymns and special aarti and puja. In many cities, the devotees take out a religious procession of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman along with Hanuman.

Significance: Although it is the day when Lord Rama was born, the devotees believe that by offering prayers, health, wealth and prosperity will return to their household. While many devotees observe fast, others celebrate it by offering a variety of delicacies to Lord Rama himself.

Date and Time: It is believed that Ram Navami is to be completed during ‘Madhyahna Period’ which is the middle of Hindu day, according to Scoophub report. The timing depends upon the sunrise and sunset, therefore, it is expected that Navami Tithi will begin at 10:32 am on March 25 and will end on8:24 am on March 26, the report added.

Rituals:

Devotees observe fast and hear Ramayana Katha in the temple. In South India, the festival is celebrated for nine days. Preachers narrate the exciting chapters of Ramayana and also chant their name of Rama along with Sita.

* Ram Navami is celebrated in various ways like chanting Bhajans is one of the vital parts of the ritual.

* Devotees read Akhanda Ramayana Path which also includes chants of the entire Ramcharitmanas.

* Devotees also chant the whole of Sunderkand which generally takes three hours.

People also clean their house and paste pictures of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman along with Hanuman. Some flowers are put at the foot of the picture along with pan, roli, rice and water.