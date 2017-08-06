Happy Raksha Bandhan 2017 Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status and Images

This Raksha Bandhan, apart from rakhis, gifts and sweets, try something unusual by sending beautifully woven words to your sibling.

Raksha Bandhan is a day of celebration for all brothers and sisters in India. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 7. Everyone would be busy in making arrangements for the occasion and there would be a different atmosphere in every Indian household. On this day, apart from rakhis, gifts and sweets, try something unusual by sending beautifully woven words to your sibling. Messages that are not over the top yet will send a lovable note across. Sometimes, it is necessary to talk even and even more to tell your siblings how much you love them. Don’t let this Rakhi pass without your siblings understanding how much you adore the bond that you share with them.

Here we have compiled a handful of messages which are apt for you to send to your sibling. Go ahead and make their day brighter!

1. Rakhi is R: rock strong relationship, A: acceptance all along, K: kindness to the core, H: heartwarming presence and I: idealistic relationship. Happy Rakhi!

2. To my sweet angelic sister, may God bless you with loads of happiness, health and wealth. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. Dear Brother, this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Rakhi!

This Raksha Bandhan, apart from rakhis, gifts and sweets, try something unusual by sending beautifully woven words to your sibling. (IE)

4. We gain and lose things every day. But trust me on one thing, you will never lose me and I will always be here for you. Happy Rakhi!

5. Rakhi is just an excuse for me to express myself. You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweetest sister.

6. Brothers are like street lights along the road. They don’t make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. I love you, bro.

This Raksha Bandhan, apart from rakhis, gifts and sweets, try something unusual by sending beautifully woven words to your sibling. (IE)

7. Kaamyabi tumhare kadam chume, khushiyan tumhare charo aur ho, par bhagwan se itni prarthana karne ke liye, tum mujhe kuch to commission do! To my extremely lovable (but kanjoos) brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. Aaj din bahut khaas hai, behan ke liye kuch mere paas hai, tere sukun ki khaatir oh behnaa, tera bhaiya hamesha tere aas-paas hai. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

9. Har ladki ko aapka inteezar hai, har ladki aapke liye bekaraar hai, har ladki ko aapki aarjoo hai. Yeh aapka koi kamaal nahi, aaj Rakhi ka tyohar hai. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

This Raksha Bandhan, apart from rakhis, gifts and sweets, try something unusual by sending beautifully woven words to your sibling. (IE)

10. Jab khuda ne duniya ko banaya hoga, ek baat se ghabraya hoga ki kaise rakhunga khayal itni ladkiyo ka. Tab us ne sab ke liye ek bhai banaya hoga. Happy Rakhi!