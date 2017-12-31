Happy New Year 2018: Quotes and Messages

It’s time to bid adieu to the departing year as a new dawn will break in just a couple of days to welcome the new one – yes, 2018 is virtually upon us.

It’s time to bid adieu to the departing year as a new dawn will break in just a couple of days to welcome the new one – yes, 2018 is virtually upon us. New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions around the globe. The celebration goes beyond religion, ethnicity, caste and creed. The year-end symbolises a new beginning, a fresh start symbolising new hope. With amazing parties and fanfare, we are all ready to welcome 2018 and leave behind the unpleasant memories and look ahead in hope to much better times. In case you are wondering as to what to write to your loved ones, we have got you sorted with these sweet messages:

12 Months happiness, 52 weeks fun,

365 Days laughter, 8760 hrs good luck,

525600 Minutes joy, 31536000 seconds success,

So wishing u a Happy New Year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book.

Write a good one.

Happy New Year, 2017!

Out with the old, in with the new;

May you be happy the whole year through;

Happy New Year!

Be always at war with your vices,

at peace with your neighbours and

let each new year find you a better man.

Happy New Year

A New Year has tiptoed in.

Let’s go forward to meet it.

Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings.

Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people.

Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.

Before the sun sets in this year,

before the memories fade,

before the networks get jammed

Wish u and ur family Happy Sparkling New Year 2018

May the new year that follows be the best you have ever had.

Have a blissful new year!

Happy 2018 to you and your family

Nights will be dark

But days will be light,

wish your life to be always bright

Happy New Year 2018

A Happy New Year! Grant that I

May bring no tear to any eye

When this New Year in time shall end

Let it be said I’ve played the friend,

Have lived and loved and laboured here,

And made of it a happy year.

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language.

And next year’s words await another voice.

Happy New Year 2018

Wish You New Year 2018

On 1st January, when Moon Sets and Sun Rises,

the world would wake up to a new dawn,

I wish all my friends and family live long and to

witness 100 such dawns.

Happy new Year 2018.

Every end marks a new beginning.

I wish you a very Happy New Year.